Body of Vancouver man discovered in Lions Bay, 1 day after he left for hike: RCMP

The search for a missing hiker in Metro Vancouver has been called off, after the discovery of a body presumed to be that of 29-year-old Michael Tu.

Lions Bay Search and Rescue found the remains around 6 p.m. on Thursday, according to the village’s emergency program co-ordinator.

“A body was recovered that was presumed to be the missing hiker, Michael Tu,” Phil Folkersen told CTV News in an email Friday.

Sea to Sky RCMP issued a public plea for help finding Tu on Thursday morning, one day after they say the 29-year-old went hiking in Lions Bay, a village between West Vancouver and Squamish.

Police confirmed Friday afternoon that Tu’s body was found near the peak of Mount Harvey, and believe he died accidentally, “succumbing to his undisclosed injuries.”

“Unfortunately, this search did not have the outcome we were hoping for, and we are heartbroken for the man's family,” Sea to Sky RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Angela Kermer wrote in a statement.

She says police have no plans to investigate suspicious or criminal activity.

Mounties are thanking community volunteers who helped search for Tu, as well as Lions Bay Search and Rescue.

Tu is a registered nurse with Providence Health Care, according to his Facebook page, which is full of photos from previous hiking adventures.