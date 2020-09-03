VANCOUVER -- Police and search and rescue crews in the Fraser Valley are looking for a missing hiker they say went missing on Tuesday.

Brook Morrison, 26, was last heard from at about 5:45 p.m. on Sept. 1 when he left his home in the Clearbrook Road area to go for a walk.

On Wednesday night, police said Morrison's phone is tracking to the area of Eagle Mountain, possibly near Ledgeview.

"If you are a hiker, mountain biker or familiar with the trails in and around the Ledgeview, Sumas Mountain or Auguston trail systems – please keep an eye out for Brook," Abbotsford police said in a news release.

"If you saw Brook in the past 24 hours, or anyone that may resemble him, please call us."

Search and rescue crews have also been assisting, and say more than 50 volunteers went to the Ledgeview area to search for the missing man Wednesday night.

Morrison is described as 5'5" tall and has a slim build, blonde hair and blue eyes. Police don't know what he is wearing and say they don't know if he's equipped for hiking or cooler weather.