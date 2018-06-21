

The Canadian Press





An underwater recovery team has located the body of a missing Delta, B.C. man in Alice Lake near Squamish.

More information to come...

Original story follows:

SQUAMISH, B.C. - An RCMP underwater recovery team is searching a lake for a 20-year-old man who went missing while swimming with friends in Squamish, B.C.

Police say an extensive ground, air and water search was conducted on Wednesday night after a caller reported hearing someone screaming about a man in Alice Lake.

The Mounties say in a news release that the man was swimming with friends when he went into distress close to the shoreline on the southwest side of the lake.

The RCMP say the swimmer's friends and bystanders immediately searched the area before police, fire, ambulance and search and rescue personnel arrived.

Police say the man is from Delta and that they have contacted his family.

His name has not been released.