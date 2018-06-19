

CTV Vancouver





Mounties in Chilliwack say they've recovered the body of an 18-year-old swimmer who went missing early last week.

Police and rescuers were called to Chilliwack Lake on the afternoon of Tuesday, June 12 after the young man reportedly disappeared below the surface following a boating incident in the southeast end of the lake.

A group of four boaters had to be pulled ashore. According to officials, the 18-year-old swam after their boat as it drifted away, but went under water and never came back up.

The deceased swimmer has not been identified.

Police say the BC Coroners Service is in the early stages of its investigation into the death.