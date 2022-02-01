Body found on Tk'emlups te Secwepemc land near Kamloops, B.C.; serious crimes unit investigating

Mounties in B.C. are investigating the discovery of a body in Tk'emlups te Secwepemc territory, near Kamloops.

In a news release Monday, Mounties said a young man's body was found Saturday in a parking lot that's shared by St. Joseph's Cemetery, Tk'emlups Health Clinic and Tk'emlups Church.

No other details about the man were given, but police said they found evidence that linked him to a black 2014 Honda Accord that was found on Dallas Drive at Lafarge Road.

To help further their investigation, Mounties are asking for dash-cam video from the area where the vehicle was found, specifically taken between the afternoon of Jan. 28 until the morning of Jan. 29.

"An extensive video canvass of areas related to this investigation is being conducted in hopes that investigators will be able to confirm a timeline of events to further this investigation," said Insp. Brent Novakoski in a news release.

Along with the serious crimes unit, the forensic identification service, police dog service, Kamloops detachment and Tk'emlups rural detachment are all working together to investigate. The BC Coroners Service is also doing its own investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 1-877-987-8477.