Body found on Tk'emlups te Secwepemc land near Kamloops, B.C.; serious crimes unit investigating
Mounties in B.C. are investigating the discovery of a body in Tk'emlups te Secwepemc territory, near Kamloops.
In a news release Monday, Mounties said a young man's body was found Saturday in a parking lot that's shared by St. Joseph's Cemetery, Tk'emlups Health Clinic and Tk'emlups Church.
No other details about the man were given, but police said they found evidence that linked him to a black 2014 Honda Accord that was found on Dallas Drive at Lafarge Road.
To help further their investigation, Mounties are asking for dash-cam video from the area where the vehicle was found, specifically taken between the afternoon of Jan. 28 until the morning of Jan. 29.
"An extensive video canvass of areas related to this investigation is being conducted in hopes that investigators will be able to confirm a timeline of events to further this investigation," said Insp. Brent Novakoski in a news release.
Along with the serious crimes unit, the forensic identification service, police dog service, Kamloops detachment and Tk'emlups rural detachment are all working together to investigate. The BC Coroners Service is also doing its own investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call 1-877-987-8477.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Truck blockade continues at U.S. border as RCMP ready to make arrests, tow vehicles
A blockade of truckers and others protesting COVID-19 measures at Alberta's southern border crossing was smaller Tuesday, but with developments threatening to heat up.
Feds dismiss suggestion they should 'step in' as trucker convoy protests continue
Federal Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino is dismissing a suggestion from one Ottawa city councillor that it's time for the federal government and RCMP to 'step in' to secure the downtown core, as the trucker convoy protests continue.
Protesters dig in as trucker protest hits fourth full day
As the crowds around Parliament Hill have thinned, a lingering cohort of protesters has vowed to stay the course as the trucker protest entered its fourth full day in Ottawa, despite condemnations and calls for the trucker convoy to go home.
Quebec scraps proposed tax on the unvaccinated, announces gyms and spas can reopen
Quebec is scrapping its proposed tax on people who chose not to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and will allow gyms and spas to reopen in mid-February.
'Freedom Convoy' GoFundMe is Canada's second-largest ever
Donations pouring in for the 'Freedom Convoy' have propelled the GoFundMe to become Canada's second-largest ever, while an Ottawa shelter that dealt with a deluge of protesters on the weekend has received so many donations it can't take any more.
'Time for a reckoning': Rifts in Conservative caucus laid bare as O'Toole digs in
Conservative Leader Erin O'Toole says he's ready to fight to hold on to the helm of the party after a third of caucus signed a letter to force a vote on his leadership, which could take place as early as Wednesday.
Southern Ontario braces for 'multi-day snow event' and here's when the storm will hit
A winter storm that is expected to bring heavy snow over multiple days is headed towards southern Ontario.
Cannabis has contributed $43.5 billion to Canada's GDP since legalization: report
A new report says cannabis has contributed $43.5 billion to Canada's gross domestic product and $13.3 billion to Ontario's since recreational pot was legalized in October 2018.
Canada advises citizens to avoid travel to Ukraine amid 'Russian threats'
Canada has told its citizens to avoid all travel to Ukraine citing "ongoing Russian threats and the risk of armed conflict," according to a travel advisory released on Tuesday.
Vancouver Island
NEW
NEW | 'It's very, very sad': Daughter says she was called to Victoria hospital to feed mother due to staffing shortage
Helen Bell got what she describes as an alarming phone call from a nurse at Victoria's Royal Jubilee Hospital on Monday, asking her family to feed her mother because the hospital was too short staffed to do so.
Firefighters protect vintage cars while dousing house fire in Saanich
A house fire in Saanich could have been much worse had it not been for an observant neighbour and the quick action of the Saanich Fire Department.
LIVE @ 1:30 P.M.
LIVE @ 1:30 P.M. | COVID-19 on Vancouver Island: Health officials to provide update
British Columbia health officials will provide a live update Tuesday on the province's battle with COVID-19.
Calgary
RCMP begins removing protesters, vehicles at Coutts border blockade
RCMP has begun removing a massive blockade of protesters and vehicles — many of them semi trucks and trailers — near the Canada-U.S. border crossing at Coutts, Alta.
'How could this happen?': Tearful testimony from witness who struck Calgary officer in fatal incident
A witness who accidentally ran over Sgt. Andrew Harnett after the officer had been dragged by another vehicle for hundreds of metres, broke down in tears at a first-degree murder trial today.
14 Alberta schools exempt from mask rules, use 'alternate' safety plan
Alberta Health is not identifying the 14 schools due to privacy concerns.
Edmonton
21 inmates at maximum-security prison in Edmonton sick with COVID-19
An outbreak at Edmonton Institution has seen 21 inmates test positive for COVID-19 so far.
14 Alberta schools exempt from mask rules, use 'alternate' safety plan
Alberta Health is not identifying the 14 schools due to privacy concerns.
LIVE @ 4:30
LIVE @ 4:30 | COVID-19 in Alberta today: Kenney, Hinshaw to give provincial update
The total number of Albertans who have died from COVID-19 numbers 3,566, up 35 over the weekend.
Toronto
Southern Ontario braces for 'multi-day snow event' and here's when the storm will hit
A winter storm that is expected to bring heavy snow over multiple days is headed towards southern Ontario.
Ontario Premier Doug Ford says he has no interest in federal leadership amid Conservative caucus revolt
Ontario Premier Doug Ford said Monday he has no interest in entering a potential Conservative Party of Canada (CPC) leadership race in the event that current leader Erin O'Toole is booted out.
7 people charged following 8-month investigation into high-end car theft ring in Toronto
Seven people have been charged in connection with an eight-month investigation into a cross-borders high-end car theft ring allegedly responsible for at least 28 carjackings in Toronto.
Montreal
Quebec scraps proposed tax on the unvaccinated, announces gyms and spas can reopen
Quebec is scrapping its proposed tax on people who chose not to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and will allow gyms and spas to reopen in mid-February.
Major Quebec construction union says it will not fund a convoy against health measures
Quebec's FTQ-Construction union will not finance a convoy of protesters against the sanitary measures related to COVID-19, despite a request from well-known union representative Bernard 'Rambo' Gauthier.
Jeremy Gabriel and his mother sue Quebec comedian Mike Ward for $372,600
Jeremy Gabriel and his mother are taking up the legal fight against Quebec comedian Mike Ward. They have both filed separate lawsuits against the comedian for a total amount of $372,600.
Winnipeg
COVID-19 hospitalizations hit pandemic high in Manitoba; 7 new deaths reported
Manitoba has reported a pandemic high in COVID-19 hospitalizations.
Manitoba premier apologizes for failing to follow rules in disclosure of $31.2M in property sales
Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson admits she failed to follow conflict of interest rules around the disclosure of more than $31.2 million in sales of properties, and is apologizing for her error.
Indigenous delegation to meet Pope Francis at Vatican at end of March
An Indigenous delegation is to meet with Pope Francis at the Vatican in early spring to discuss reconciliation and healing after a visit was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Saskatoon
'Really shaken up': Saskatoon area communities offer refuge for drivers caught in blizzard
As a fierce winter storm system brought Saskatoon area highways to a standstill, communities outside the city served as a refuge for stranded drivers.
Sask. premier standing by vaccine claims despite pushback from physicians, NDP
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is standing by comments he made about the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines, despite pushback from physicians, epidemiologists and the NDP.
'People are being turned away': Saskatoon Tribal Council looks to expand temporary shelter
The Saskatoon Tribal Council (STC) has submitted a formal request to expand its temporary emergency shelter downtown.
Regina
NFL funding U of R study into use of cannabinoids for concussion, pain treatment
The National Football League is providing more than US$500,000 to a University of Regina researcher who is studying the effects of cannabinoids for concussion treatment and pain management.
Sask. premier standing by vaccine claims despite pushback from physicians, NDP
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is standing by comments he made about the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines, despite pushback from physicians, epidemiologists and the NDP.
Plastic bags banned in Regina stores
Plastic bags will no longer be offered or permitted at stores in Regina starting on Tuesday, Feb. 1.
Atlantic
N.B. reports 5 new deaths related to COVID-19 Tuesday, 10 new hospital admissions
New Brunswick reported five new deaths related to COVID-19 on Tuesday.
N.S. reports 1 new COVID-19 related death Tuesday, 13 new hospital admissions
Nova Scotia reported another death related to COVID-19 on Tuesday, involving a man in his 80s.
P.E.I. reports 1 new COVID-19 related death Tuesday, 15 people being treated in hospital
Prince Edward Island's top doctor reported one new death related to COVID-19 on Tuesday, involving a person aged 80 or over.
London
London, Ont. firefighters rescue 3 people from early morning house fire
Three people had to be rescued following an early morning house fire in northeast London Tuesday.
MLHU reports five new COVID-19-related deaths Tuesday
The Middlesex-London Health Unit is reporting five new COVID-19-related deaths as the number of new cases and hospital inpatients declined.
Sarnia, Ont. house fire deemed suspicous
An early Monday morning house fire in Sarnia, Ont. is now being called 'suspicious in nature,' according to police.
Northern Ontario
Sudbury farm animals helping reduce landfill waste
Loop Resource, a Canada-wide initiative, is helping to connect local grocery stores with local farmers ensuring that extra food ends up as livestock feed instead of in the garbage.
Young Sault trio charged after being rescued inside old hospital
Three teenagers in Sault Ste. Marie have been charged with trespassing at an old hospital site after getting lost and needing to be rescued, police say.
Tuesday afternoon protest in North Bay to support trucker convoy
A protest is planned Tuesday afternoon by a group in North Bay organized to support the trucker convoy involved in an ongoing protest in Ottawa.
Kitchener
Region of Waterloo COVID-19: 2 more deaths, 9 more in hospital
The Region of Waterloo is reporting two more people with COVID-19 have died in its Tuesday update.
Minor sports resume throughout Waterloo Region
As of Monday, COVID-19 restrictions have eased across the province, and local minor athletes can finally return to the ice, court and field across Waterloo Region.
Ontario reports total of 3,091 people in hospital with COVID-19, including 568 in ICU
Ontario health officials are reporting that 3,091 people are in hospital with COVID-19 and 568 of those patients are in intensive care.