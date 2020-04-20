VANCOUVER -- Businesses boarded up during the COVID-19 pandemic are being turned into images of resilience and hope.

One of the projects turning many downtown Vancouver businesses into space for murals is called "The Power of Portrait: We're All In This Together, Vancouver."

Organizers are asking the public to submit photographs of themselves, which are the enlarged and posted at boarded-up businesses on Robson Street.

It's an idea from clinical counsellor Andrea McLaren, who told CTV News she'd thought to herself, "Wouldn't it be beautiful to put up portraits of Vancouverites who are living in isolation or quarantine, so we can share their stories and think we are all in this together?"

The boards covering other businesses have become canvases for other local artists, including one being painted on Robson by local graffiti artist KC Hall.

His work combines bright colours and First Nations art. In the corner, he painted the words, "We are all in this together."





Elsewhere, murals sprang up honouring public health officials Bonnie Henry and Theresa Tam.

The doctors' larger-than-life faces appeared outside a Gastown art shop.



Other murals are also in the works or already on display in the city. In fact there are so many that the organizers of Vancouver Mural Festival said this weekend they'd reached the limit of public displays they're able to oversee.

However, it encouraged artists to sign up online, and said they may be connected with Vancouver business owners as requests come in.

"It will be up to you to arrange your supplies, paint and access with the owner. For these additional murals, you will be managing your own project," VMF said.