Bird photographer's stunning image: an orca in flight off Vancouver's Stanley Park

Frank Lin, 28, captured a photo of an orca in flight off Vancouver's Stanley Park while leading a group of volunteers conducting a water bird survey. Frank Lin, 28, captured a photo of an orca in flight off Vancouver's Stanley Park while leading a group of volunteers conducting a water bird survey.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener