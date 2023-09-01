Big events coming to Stanley Park mean the potential for big-time traffic congestion, board warns

Traffic in Stanley Park on May 22, 2022. (Penny Daflos/Twitter) Traffic in Stanley Park on May 22, 2022. (Penny Daflos/Twitter)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener