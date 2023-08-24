Bid adieu to August with these 9 weekend events in Vancouver

While this upcoming weekend may be the last of August—don’t worry, there are still four more Saturdays until summer officially ends.

Here are nine affordable events happening in Vancouver that can help you make the most out of the month’s end.

BEATS FOR RELIEF

Putting the fun in fundraiser, The Beaumont Studios is hosting “a night of solidarity and shenanigans” on Friday to support B.C. fire relief efforts.

Organizers behind the ThumpTown Music Festival in Hope are behind the “Beats for Relief” event, which starts at 9 p.m. at 316 W 5th Ave.

You’ll need to bring a digital receipt proving you’ve made a minimum donation of $25 online in order to gain entry into the event.

“Help us turn this unfortunate situation into an incredible opportunity to support our local community, especially those who’ve been displaced and suffered incomprehensible loss from the wildfire,” the event listing reads.

The lineup of artists isn’t detailed online, but organizers say attendees can expect an “incredible” array of entertainers performing in multiple rooms, plus full bar service.

ThumpTown is a grassroots art and bass-music centric festival that previously went by the name Squambhala.

GREASE SING-A-LONG

If you’re “Hopelessly Devoted” to “Summer Nights,” you’ll have a chance to sing about it at The Rio Theatre this Friday. In honour of the 45th anniversary of the beloved movie-musical Grease, the cinema is staging a karaoke-style screening.

Doors open at 1660 E Broadway at 6 p.m., with the show scheduled to start at 7 p.m.

Online, tickets cost $25 for adults, $22 for seniors and students and $18 for children under age 15. You’ll have to pay a few extra dollars if you show up ticketless at the door.

“All ages are very welcome, costumes are highly encouraged, and audience participation is absolutely essential,” wrote organizers online.

If you don’t know all the words—don’t worry. There will be lyrics on the screen, according to the event listing, which also promises “a bouncing ball, prop bags and a crazy costume contest.”

A local TikTok and Instagram sensation that goes by the name Dandy will be hosting the screening.

JIVE WITH UBC DANCE CLUB

If you haven’t checked out the Robson Square Summer Dance Series, this Friday will be your last chance to attend the free event. For the ninth and final night of the 2023 season, the University of British Columbia Dance Club will be teaching attendees how to jive. The free beginner lesson starts at 7:30 p.m. and will be followed by shows by the UBC Dance Club as well as social dancing sessions.

The square is located below street level at the UBC Robson Square Ice Rink.

DAY OF THE DOG

Dubbed North America’s largest pet festival, the Day of the Dog is coming to Yaletown this Sunday. The free, pet-friendly event will be happening at 1100 Mainland St. between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m.

You can stretch with adoptable dogs at one of six, 30-minute yoga classes being offered at $20. Participants will need to bring their own yoga mats and space is limited to 25 people per class. There will also be multiple, breed-based races—with bulldogs up first at 12:30 p.m., followed by wiener dogs at 1:30 p.m., Corgis at 2:30 p.m. and Doodles sending it home at 3:30 p.m.

Other features of the 2023 event include a pool party, foam party, superhero-themed photo booth, a peanut butter licking contest and opportunities to win a year worth of treats—all for dogs, of course.

FLATS FEST

A brand new event dubbed Flats Fest will be popping off at 565 Great Northern Way on Saturday between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m.

Low Tide Properties is hosting the free festival, which will feature live performance by local entertainers Hayley Wallis, Cody Lawless, FRANKIEE and KAIITECHNIS, according to a post on Instagram.

Prior to the festival, a trainer from the fitness studio Feel Good will lead a free, one-hour workout at the plaza, starting at 1 p.m.

Organizers are encouraging attendees to sample cuisine from an assortment of food trucks that will be on site, or grab a signature caffeinated drink from the stationary coffee shop Nemesis.

There will be a beer garden and an artisan market on the grounds for the adult crowd. Younger festival goers can enjoy the kid’s zone—complete with live entertainment, a gaming station, bouncy castle, and free ice cream and cotton candy while supplies last.

WESTSIDE COMMUNITY FOOD FAIR

On Saturday, Kitsilano Neighbourhood House and Westside Food Collaborative are teaming up to host a community event that celebrates local food systems.

The Westside Community Food Fair will be happening from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at 2305 W. 7th Ave.

“The fair will create opportunities for local food producers and urban farmers, food processors and food distributors to share their products with the community,” said organizers.

The event listing does not include a cost, but says there will be educational resources, activations and workshops from local food organizations that are “working towards the vision of a sustainable and just food system in the Westside.”

MOUNT PLEASANT MARKETS

Two different summer-themed markets will be happening in the Mount Pleasant neighbourhood on Sunday—one organized by Vancouver Pop-Ups and another hosted at a local watering hole.

The End of Summer Market will be happening at the Heritage Hall at 3102 Main St. between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m.

“This one-day pop-up market features amazing local businesses, featuring a variety mix of artisans, designers, food vendors, more. With a pet-friendly environment and free admission for all, it's the perfect way to spend a delightful summer day with your family, friends, and furry companions,” wrote Vancouver Pop-Ups.

The first 30 people in line at 11 a.m. will receive a $10 market voucher.

For a different market scene, head to the Lido’s End of Summer Flea Market at 518 E. Broadway. The sale will run from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., and organizers say it will be “a fun afternoon of tasty libations and assorted merchandise,” including clothing, music, vintage and art.

You have to be age 19 or older to attend, as it is inside a bar.

MONSTERCAT COMPOUND

The independent record label Monstercat is hosting a free block party outside its Vancouver headquarters in Strathcona. Two stages will be set up at Jackson Avenue and Alexander Street between 2 p.m. and 9 p.m. The lineup of electronic music acts includes Crankdat, Blanke, Nostalgix, Godlands, Ace Aura, Chyl, Punctual, Warner Case, Kelland, Yurie and Keepsix.

“This event at once provides a platform for local businesses and performers while delivering top international talent and brands,” reads the online listing. Organizers say there will also be art installations, live art, apparel, food trucks, beer gardens, gaming “and more” on site. While the event is free, attendees are encourages to RSVP online.

TWO-SPIRIT BBQ

The Greater Vancouver Native Cultural Society is hosting its second annual Two-Sprit Pride barbeque on Sunday.

The event, which is happening between 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. at the Moberly Arts & Cultural Centre, promises to be a “fabulous day of fun” featuring drumming, drag performances, local art vendors and a bouncy castle for children.

“This event is not a protest but a day for the Two-Sprit, their families, their friends and their allies,” reads the online listing.

Organizers say the free event will also be free of alcohol, and anyone who disrespects that policy will be asked to leave.