Beware of scammers claiming to have 'compromising photos': North Vancouver RCMP

Mounties on the North Shore are informing residents about an extortion scam where fraudsters threaten to circulate “compromising photos” unless the would-be victim pays thousands of dollars.

Wednesday’s warning comes after the North Vancouver RCMP received four reports about the same scam in a two-day period.

"The scam starts with the suspect sending an email to the victim stating that they have been looking at adult content online and that malware has captured compromising photos of the victims doing so," a news release from police says.

Next, the fraudsters send the intended victims proof that they know their identity and where they live, saying the images will be sent to friends and families unless $2,000 is transferred to a Bitcoin wallet.

None of the people who recently reported the scam fell for it, according to police, who said they were informing the public in order to prevent people from being victimized.

The Nort Vancouver RCMP is also encouraging anyone else who has been targeted to make a report using its online tool.

https://ocre-sielc.rcmp-grc.gc.ca/nvan/en