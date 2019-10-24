

Shannon Paterson , CTV News Vancouver





VANCOUVER - Randy Ellis was a veteran in the “Tough Mudder” circuit, a series of gruelling races where participants run through mud and over obstacles to the finish line.

The 61-year-old White Rock salesman and father of six boys was competing in Tough Mudder Las Vegas last Saturday with his 27-year-old son, Connor, when he suddenly collapsed.

“So they've called it heart failure, but its most likely triggered by an aneurysm,” said Ellis’ wife Angie from their White Rock home. “Connor had to make that phone call to me, and we just raced to the hospital. He was already gone, but we did get to spend two hours with him. And then I had to gather myself to phone the kids, and that was the absolute worst thing.”

Nineteen-year-old Aiden Ellis was shocked when he got the phone call his extremely fit father had passed away. “No one was expecting this happen with this Tough Mudder,” he said. Aiden is a high-level lacrosse player who credits his dad for his love of the sport. “He started coaching me when I was five in lacrosse and football, so I've always been around him growing up, and he was just always there in my life.”

His sons aren’t the only ones he influenced. Ellis was the president of Semiahmoo Lacrosse, and a beloved coach and mentor to hundreds of young players.

“The loss is immense,” said fellow lacrosse coach Pat La Roue. “We've talked among ourselves with the lacrosse community here and everyone is saying the same thing: What do we do now? He's touched a lot of people, so a lot of people want to step up but it’s going to be a massive impact.”

Friends have started a GoFundMe campaign to help Angie Ellis bring her husband’s body home from Las Vegas, and pay for his funeral. The family is having a hard time finding a hall big enough for what’s expected to be a large crowd of mourners.

Angie credits her six sons for helping her get through the unexpected loss. “They are holding it together, making sure I'm eating,” she said through tears. ” I'm trying to be there for them, and it’s so hard. We're just trying to fill the room with laughter and stories.”

Aiden had planned on coaching his youngest brother’s lacrosse team alongside his dad this year. Now he says he will do it alone. “Trying to carry on his legacy with coaching, playing. Just try to be the best,” he said.