BC United MLA Dan Davies runs as Independent, sees himself as possible 'powerbroker'

A third BC United legislator has declared his candidacy as an Independent in the Oct. 19 provincial election.

Dan Davies, first elected in 2017 in the Peace River North riding, says if elected this fall he could become a "powerbroker" in a potential minority government situation.

Davies says he wants to continue representing his constituents in the northeast B.C. riding, and is left with no choice but to take the Independent route.

Davies says he contacted B.C. Conservative Leader John Rustad to discuss his possible candidacy for that party, but his overtures were not returned, leaving him with no choice except running as an Independent.

He joins former BC United colleagues Mike Bernier and Tom Shypitka, who announced this week that they were seeking re-election as Independents.

Davies says least week's decision by BC United Leader Kevin Falcon to suspend the party's election campaign came as a "gut-punch," as it was reached without consultation.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 5, 2024.