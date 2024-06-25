BC United falls to 4th place in polls, Conservatives narrow gap with NDP
With less than four months until B.C.'s provincial election, the current official opposition has fallen to fourth place, a recent poll from Research Co. revealed.
According to results of the survey, released Tuesday, just 11 per cent of decided voters would cast a ballot for the BC United candidate in their riding, if the election was held today. That puts them behind the BC Green Party, which came in third at 15 per cent.
"I don't think they imagined a scenario, when they rebranded, that they were going to be in fourth place behind the Greens," Research Co. president, Mario Canseco, told CTV Morning Live on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the gap between the governing NDP and the BC Conservatives narrowed in the latest poll, with just seven percentage points between the two parties.
"It's definitely a situation that is different from what we envisioned a year ago. We saw the Conservatives sort of maybe with a chance of climbing the charts, maybe becoming the official opposition," Canseco said, explaining 40 per cent of decided voters would cast a ballot for the NDP, with 33 per cent saying they would vote for the BC Conservatives.
"A seven-point lead means that the election is going to be close and the summer is going to be crucial for the conservatives to finish their slate and try to connect with those voters who don't know who they are."
Crisis management?
When it comes to key issues voters are concerned about, housing remained top-of-mind in Research Co.'s latest poll.
Canseco explained that, in 2008 or 2009, housing was a primary concern for about seven or eight per cent of voters. This year, it's the key issue for 40 per cent.
"What's really impressive is it's happening all over the place. This used to be a Metro Vancouver phenomenon," Canseco said. "Now if you're southern B.C., northern B.C., the island, the Fraser Valley, you're thinking about housing as your number one issue. It's no longer millennials complaining about not getting into the market, it's everyone."
While Conservatives may be inching closer to NDP in general voting preferences, those polled chose Premier David Eby as someone who could manage key issues over BC Conservative Leader John Rustad. Twenty-six per cent said they felt Eby is "best suited" to deal with housing, while Rustad came in second at 15 per cent.
About a quarter of those polled, however, said they didn't know.
"So you still have a lot of people who are trying to figure out who's going to solve this crisis," Canseco said.
Eby also topped the results when a question was posed about who would make the "best premier," with 28 per cent. Rustad came in second with 14 per cent, Falcon got 13 per cent and BC Green Party Leader Sonia Furstenau had 11 per cent.
"If John Rustad manages to climb the charts on this particular question, over the next three or four months, we could be heading to an election as close as the one we had in 2017," Canseco said.
B.C.'s election is scheduled for Oct. 19.
Results of Research Co.'s latest poll are based on an online study conducted from June 17 to June 19, 2024, among 800 adults in British Columbia. The data has been statistically weighted according to Canadian census figures for age, gender and region in British Columbia. The margin of error—which measures sample variability—is plus or minus 3.5 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
'Not the result we wanted': Trudeau responds after surprise Conservative byelection win in Liberal stronghold
Conservative candidate Don Stewart winning the closely-watched Toronto-St. Paul's federal byelection, and delivering a stunning upset to Justin Trudeau's candidate Leslie Church in the long-time Liberal riding, has sent political shockwaves through both parties.
Pre-med students can't take MCAT in Quebec because of Bill 96
Areeba Ahmed says she's always dreamed of becoming a surgeon but her road to the operating room has become a complicated one ever since Quebec's French language law came into effect.
'Truly a great British Columbian': Former B.C. premier John Horgan has cancer again
Former B.C. premier and current Canadian ambassador to Germany John Horgan has been diagnosed with cancer for a third time.
Former Ottawa deputy police chief charged with sexual assault
Former Ottawa police deputy chief Uday Jaswal has been charged with sexual assault in connection with an incident involving a female police officer under his supervision at the time. The assault allegedly took place in the workplace.
One of Canada's most popular vehicles recalled over transmission issue; 95,000 impacted
One of the country's most popular vehicles is being recalled in Canada due to a transmission issue that may impact tens of thousands of drivers.
Cup Noodles serves up notoriously poisonous pufferfish
Pufferfish is regarded as a luxury in Japan and a meal featuring the potentially poisonous delicacy can easily cost up to 20,000 yen (US$125) at high-end restaurants.
Workers rescued after swing stage ropes break outside 56th floor of downtown Toronto hotel
Two workers have been rescued after some of the ropes holding up a swing stage atop a soaring downtown Toronto hotel broke.
Some Quebec City residents told to limit water consumption after water main break
As Quebec City crews work to repair a broken drinking water main, the city is recommending some residents reduce water consumption particularly on Wednesday and Thursday.
Industry experts urge caution after cyberattacks affect thousands of car dealerships
Industry experts are warning Canadian businesses to take stock of their cyber vulnerabilities after an attack forced automotive dealerships across North America to trade their digital systems for pen and paper.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
Pembina, B.C. First Nation give green light to multibillion-dollar LNG project
Pembina Pipeline Corp. and the Haisla First Nation say they have made a final investment decision that will see them go ahead with their proposed US$4-billion Cedar LNG project off the B.C. coast.
-
'Truly a great British Columbian': Former B.C. premier John Horgan has cancer again
Former B.C. premier and current Canadian ambassador to Germany John Horgan has been diagnosed with cancer for a third time.
-
B.C. Grindr fraudster convicted of breaching probation by using app
A B.C. man who was court-ordered not to use Grindr after he was convicted of using the app to target victims for fraud was found guilty of breaching his probation.
Kelowna
-
Man stabbed in Kelowna, suspect at large: RCMP
Mounties in Kelowna say a suspect is at large after a man was stabbed in the city Sunday afternoon.
-
Police still investigating cause after woman found dead in Kelowna park
Police are remaining tight-lipped about a woman’s death in a Kelowna park on Friday.
-
Man shot dead in Princeton, B.C., was high-ranking gang member, court records suggest
Police have identified a man found dead in B.C.’s Interior last weekend as Donald “Donnie” Lyons.
Edmonton
-
Police report few arrests despite 33,000 at Oilers Stanley Cup Game7 watch party
Edmonton Oilers fans didn’t get the Stanley Cup, but numbers from police suggest they would qualify for the NHL’s Lady Byng Trophy.
-
'I'm heartbroken': Edmonton Oilers fan reactions to disappointing Game 7 result
Oilers fans have felt many highs and lows throughout this season and adding on a loss after Game 7 has left many upset, but proud of how far the team went from nearly being swept in the final series.
-
30,000 free consolation pizzas to be handed out to Oilers fans on Wednesday
Boston Pizza has announced it will deliver free consolation pizza to Oilers fans later this week.
Calgary
-
Calgary mayor expects 'positive news' on water main repair timeline
Calgary Mayor Jyoti Gondek says residents came very close to the threshold water use on Monday, but that some 'positive news' is expected Tuesday afternoon about the water main repair timeline.
-
Section of Stoney Trail closed after man hit by vehicle
A section of Stoney Trail by the airport was closed for several hours after an incident involving a pedestrian early Tuesday morning.
-
Emaciated bear cub found wandering Alberta town released back into wild
A southern Alberta wildlife clinic has released a bear back into the wild after the animal was found wandering through the town of Westlock last Halloween.
Lethbridge
-
Lethbridge College to be redesignated as polytechnic institution
Lethbridge College will soon become Alberta's latest polytechnic.
-
Town mulling options as Milk River dries up
Before the St. Mary siphon burst, the Milk River's flow rate was approximately 17 and a half cubic metres per second. Monday, it was less than one cubic metre per second.
-
'Just protesting': Accused at Coutts blockade surprised by murder-conspiracy charge
A protester arrested at the border blockade at Coutts, Alta., acted surprised when police told him he was being charged with conspiracy to commit murder.
Winnipeg
-
General store in Kenora park ‘total loss’ following blaze
The general store at Kenora’s Anciniabe RV Park and Campground is a complete loss after a noon-hour fire on Tuesday.
-
Toddler, baby among victims in random bear spray attack: Winnipeg police
Eight people, including a toddler and a baby, were randomly hit with bear spray while walking near the University of Winnipeg, police say.
-
Paul Maurice, a hockey lifer, now has a Stanley Cup. And it was worth the wait
Paul Maurice was once the last player picked in the NHL draft. An afterthought, almost. He never made it to the league as a player. And there were many times when he wondered if his name would ever be on the Stanley Cup. Wonder no more.
Regina
-
Here's how storm warnings and alerts are sent out in Sask, according to Environment Canada
Many residents across Saskatchewan noted the flood of emergency alerts during Sunday's wave of thunderstorms. Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) meteorologist Terri Lang explains how those watches and warnings are sent out to the public.
-
'I just really like the sport': Meet the 90-year-old local slo-pitch player still living out his passion
Bill Neald is still living out his passion of playing baseball at the age of 90 in Regina’s Senior Mixed Slo-Pitch League.
-
Police use of force in Regina on the rise, statistics show
Regina Police Service (RPS) statistics show officer use of force is on the rise.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon mayoral candidate suing the city over housing accelerator fund requirements
Pressure is increasing at city hall over a looming decision on the federal housing accelerator fund.
-
Here's how storm warnings and alerts are sent out in Sask, according to Environment Canada
Many residents across Saskatchewan noted the flood of emergency alerts during Sunday's wave of thunderstorms. Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) meteorologist Terri Lang explains how those watches and warnings are sent out to the public.
-
Saskatoon central library project kicks off
Saskatoon's new central library is officially taking shape.
Toronto
-
Workers rescued after swing stage ropes break outside 56th floor of downtown Toronto hotel
Two workers have been rescued after some of the ropes holding up a swing stage atop a soaring downtown Toronto hotel broke.
-
124 arrests made, 177 stolen vehicles worth $10 million recovered by Ontario carjacking task force
A provincial task force charged with probing carjackings in Ontario says it has made 124 arrests and recovered 177 stolen vehicles valued at over $10 million.
-
'We are ready to crowdsource this': Toronto philanthropist offers $1M to help keep Ontario Science Centre open
A Toronto philanthropist is offering up $1 million to help keep the Ontario Science Centre open for the summer following the abrupt closure of the beloved North York museum last week.
Montreal
-
Here are the 10 most dangerous intersections for Montreal cyclists
Researchers out of McGill University say there is a critical need for safer cycling infrastructure around certain intersections in Montreal after pinpointing 10 troubling spots in a recent survey.
-
Teen dies after being hit riding e-scooter in Montreal
The 14-year-old boy who was hit by a car in Montreal on Monday has succumbed to his injuries.
-
Pre-med students can't take MCAT in Quebec because of Bill 96
Areeba Ahmed says she's always dreamed of becoming a surgeon but her road to the operating room has become a complicated one ever since Quebec's French language law came into effect.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa firefighters battling blaze in south end auto shop
Ottawa firefighters are on scene of a major fire in the city's south end.
-
Former Ottawa deputy police chief charged with sexual assault
Former Ottawa police deputy chief Uday Jaswal has been charged with sexual assault in connection with an incident involving a female police officer under his supervision at the time. The assault allegedly took place in the workplace.
-
Wrong-way crash on Hwy. 401 in Kingston, Ont. injures 2
Ontario Provincial Police say two people were seriously injured in a crash on Highway 401 Tuesday afternoon.
Atlantic
-
Despite soggy start to the week, Maritimes still mostly below average for June rain
Rain totals reported at several weather station sites across the Maritimes are below 30-year climate averages.
-
Construction woes continue during peak season in downtown Sydney, N.S.
Street construction in downtown Sydney, N.S., continues into the busy summer months.
-
NSLC made $874M in 2023-2024 fiscal year
The Nova Scotia Liquor Corporation’s sales went up nearly two per cent in the 2023-2024 fiscal year, netting $874.5 million.
London
-
'Flames 20 feet in the sky': Arson suspected as vacant CN Rail building in St. Thomas catches fire
A vacant building known to be the home of vagrants in St. Thomas has gone up in flames. On Monday night around 11 p.m. the St. Thomas Fire Department was called to an abandoned building belonging to CN Rail at the north end of St. Catharine Street.
-
Trees topple in some London neighbourhoods after brief storm blows through
CTV London Meteorologist Julie Atchison said sunshine will start your Tuesday, 'A nice mix of sun and cloud, winds picking up out of the south as we head into the afternoon.'
-
Oxford County crash sends five people to hospital
Police say one person remains in critical condition after a Saturday night crash near Norwich, Ont.
Kitchener
-
Proud Waterloo Region father celebrates son's Stanley Cup win
Many people in Waterloo Region and beyond were watching Monday night’s Stanley Cup game on the edge of their seats.
-
124 arrests made, 177 stolen vehicles worth $10 million recovered by Ontario carjacking task force
A provincial task force charged with probing carjackings in Ontario says it has made 124 arrests and recovered 177 stolen vehicles valued at over $10 million.
-
Kitchener, Ont. family demands justice after SIU clears police in fatal shooting
The family of Kitchener, Ont. man said he was suffering from a schizophrenic episode, and desperately needed help, the night he was fatally shot by an officer with the Waterloo Regional Police Service.
Northern Ontario
-
One of Canada's most popular vehicles recalled over transmission issue; 95,000 impacted
One of the country's most popular vehicles is being recalled in Canada due to a transmission issue that may impact tens of thousands of drivers.
-
Another murder-suicide involving intimate partner violence in the Sault
The two bodies found at a Sault Ste. Marie home last month have been deemed a murder-suicide in another tragic case of intimate partner violence in the city, police say.
-
Two-vehicle crash closes Hwy. 17 near Nairn Centre
Highway 17 is closed in both directions near Nairn Centre, Ontario Provincial Police said Tuesday afternoon.
N.L.
-
Water bombers dousing Labrador fires halted by thunderstorms, but rain is coming
Crews are building fire lines and using industrial sprinklers to protect a central Labrador town from wildfires, though a thunderstorm temporarily halted a fleet of water bombers on Monday.
-
Princess Anne's planned trip to Newfoundland cancelled following injury
An injury has forced Princess Anne to cancel a trip to Newfoundland this weekend to mark the 100th anniversary of the unveiling of the National War Memorial in St. John's.
-
Wildfire near Churchill Falls in Labrador stable, but weather not co-operating
Officials in central Labrador say the wildfire threatening the evacuated town of Churchill Falls remained stable Saturday, but there was no sign of significant rain in the forecast.