BC SPCA seeks donations for care of German shepherd puppies found abandoned in box in Burnaby

A puppy that was abandoned in Burnaby last month required $6,500 worth of veterinary care, according to the BC SPCA, which is seeking donations to help cover the costs.

Tia, as the German shepherd mix has since been named, and her brother Koda were discovered in a box hidden behind bushes in Byrne Creek Park by a Good Samaritan on March 21, according to a statement by the society Tuesday.

The siblings were just six weeks old when they were first brought in to the SPCA’s care.

While Koda was found to be in good health, the society says Tia had numerous health issues—including an injured front leg that was likely caused by trauma, an infection related to the injury and gastrointestinal issues.

Krista Shaw, the manager of the BC SPCA’s Richmond Community Animal Centre, says Tia’s treatment is estimated to cost $6,500.

“Little Tia, she’s actually been in and out of vet care since she arrived, she’s had to get rushed back to her emergency vet clinic again,” Shaw told CTV News.

“We’re still trying to get to the bottom of what’s causing her infection, but (after) her most recent visit, she’s really bounced back,” added Shaw.

To help cover the costs of Tia’s treatment, the BC SPCA says Petsecure will match up to $3,500 in donations.

“Once she is feeling better and can be spayed we hope to move forward with their adoption of her,” said Shaw.

“She is the sweetest, most snuggly girl. She is growing more confident every day and loves to be around people,” she added.

Shaw says that Koda has already found his “loving forever home” and Tia will be ready for adoption in two weeks—although there’s already a family who seems keen to bring her home.