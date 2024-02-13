BC Real Estate Association numbers point to market 'uptrend' at beginning of 2024
The BC Real Estate Association says there was a nearly 30 per cent increase in home sales last month compared with January 2023, while prices were also up.
The association says 3,979 sales were completed last month, for an average price of $957,909, a more than 10-per-cent jump from the year before.
Association chief economist Brendon Ogmundson says the sales numbers show a “clear uptrend” to kick off 2024 with a dollar value of $3.8 billion in sales for the month.
Ogmundson says declining mortgage rates and further interest rate cuts expected to be made by the Bank of Canada this year are both “driving sentiment in the market and bring pent-up demand off the sidelines.”
The Fraser Valley and Greater Vancouver saw the greatest year-over-year jumps in unit sales and dollar volumes.
Sales in Chilliwack last month topped $144.6 million, a more than 73-per-cent jump from last year, while in Greater Vancouver sales reached $1.78 billion, a 48.4-per-cent increase.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 13, 2024.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Missing Sudbury politician is dead, police confirm
Greater Sudbury police found the remains of Ward 2 Coun. Michael Vagnini on Tuesday.
Alberta family home emptied, trashed during Airbnb booking
An Airbnb owner west of Edmonton estimates she's out more than $200,000 after her property was ransacked during a booking.
$220M class action lawsuit launched against Ottawa Catholic School Board over handling of teacher convicted of sexual assault
Two former St. Matthew Catholic High School students in Ottawa have launched a $220-million class action lawsuit against the Ottawa Catholic School Board (OCSB) and former teacher Rick Despatie, a.k.a. Rick Watkins, over the latter's sexual abuse of students and the former's handling of it.
1 person killed and 10 injured when vehicle crashes into emergency room in Austin, Texas
A car crashed into a Texas hospital's emergency room Tuesday, killing one person and injuring at least 10 others, authorities said.
Police seize 53 stolen vehicles at Port of Montreal
Quebec provincial police and specialized teams have seized 53 stolen vehicles from the Port of Montreal.
Parents take legal action after Quebec teacher allegedly lists students' art for sale online
A pair of Quebec parents is taking legal action after their children's art teacher allegedly listed their children's art for sale online without their knowledge.
Negotiations break down between Sask. government, teachers
Talks between the Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation and the provincial government have broken down, according to video updates posted by both sides Tuesday evening.
Police confirm identity of 101st victim of huge Maui wildfire
The death toll from the wildfire that destroyed the historic Hawaii town of Lahaina in August rose to 101 on Tuesday after Maui police confirmed the identity of one new victim, a 76-year-old man.
U.S. House impeaches Alejandro Mayorkas, first cabinet secretary to be impeached in almost 150 years
The House, by a narrow margin, has voted to impeach Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, the first Cabinet secretary to be impeached in almost 150 years.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island team fundraising to build a breastmilk bank for babies in Ukraine
A humanitarian group from the West Shore of Vancouver Island is embarking on a new mission to create a regional breastmilk bank in the west of Ukraine.
-
B.C. police seize speedboat, cocaine, $11M in contraband cigarettes
Four suspects have been arrested and released from custody amid a months-long investigation into the trafficking of drugs and contraband tobacco in British Columbia.
-
'Inappropriate communication' with student leads to sex offence charges for B.C. teacher
A B.C. teacher has been charged with sexual offences after allegedly engaging in inappropriate communication with a student.
Calgary
-
Parks Canada more than halfway through creating wildfire safety barrier
There's a big logging operation underway just west of Lake Louise. Parks Canada is a little past halfway through creating a safety barrier meant to stop wildfires from going too far and to give fire crews a place to stand and fight.
-
2-alarm fire destroys northwest Calgary restaurant
Officials are looking into the cause of a fire that tore through a northwest Calgary restaurant on Monday night.
-
Construction headaches continue for Marda Loop business owners
Business owners in the southwest Calgary community of Marda Loop are pleading with the city for financial relief following months of construction delays that are leading to drastic revenue losses.
Edmonton
-
Alberta family home emptied, trashed during Airbnb booking
An Airbnb owner west of Edmonton estimates she's out more than $200,000 after her property was ransacked during a booking.
-
'We were blindsided': Edmonton seeking $82M in damages from U.S. company over electric buses
The city is seeking more than $82 million in damages from vehicle manufacturer Proterra in regards to a contract for electric buses.
-
Incident of 'inappropriate behaviour' reported at Leduc school
Police in Leduc are investigating a report of "alleged inappropriate behaviour" at an elementary school.
Toronto
-
No ID, no entry: LCBO launching controlled entrances pilot at 6 stores
Select LCBO stores will soon require certain customers to present photo identification to security before entering as part of a pilot program that aims to combat retail theft.
-
Toronto police investigating demonstration outside of Mount Sinai Hospital after Trudeau calls it 'reprehensible' antisemitism
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is calling a demonstration – now under police investigation – outside of Toronto's Mount Sinai Hospital on Monday a 'reprehensible' display of antisemitism.
-
Leafs defenceman Rielly suspended five games for cross-checking Greig
The NHL has suspended Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Morgan Rielly five games for his cross-check to the head of Ottawa Senators forward Ridly Greig.
Montreal
-
Police seize 53 stolen vehicles at Port of Montreal
Quebec provincial police and specialized teams have seized 53 stolen vehicles from the Port of Montreal.
-
Parents take legal action after Quebec teacher allegedly lists students' art for sale online
A pair of Quebec parents is taking legal action after their children's art teacher allegedly listed their children's art for sale online without their knowledge.
-
Quebec school officials warning parents about disturbing TikTok challenge
School officials in Quebec are warning parents about a disturbing challenge circulating on social media that incites youth to take their own lives in a bid to receive flowers on Valentine's Day.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba man accused in killings of five family members had previous criminal record
Three years before Ryan Manoakeesick was charged in connection with allegedly killing five members of his family, he was warned by a Manitoba judge he was at risk of losing everything.
-
Hydro CEO out after rift with minister
A shakeup is underway at the top of Manitoba Hydro following a disagreement between the CEO and the Kinew government on meeting future electricity demand.
-
'We want you to come home': Family puts out plea to help find missing man
The family of a missing man put a plea out to the public Tuesday in hopes they will be able to find him.
Saskatoon
-
Negotiations break down between Sask. government, teachers
Talks between the Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation and the provincial government have broken down, according to video updates posted by both sides Tuesday evening.
-
Saskatoon teens vying for a prestigious national scholarship
Three Saskatoon high school students are in the running for a national award for giving back to their communities and leading by example.
-
Sask. First Nation hopes for increased enforcement following police crackdown
A targeted enforcement last week in Pelican Narrows resulted in the seizure of drugs, alcohol and weapons, but the community says more needs to be done to combat addictions and crime.
Regina
-
Negotiations break down between Sask. government, teachers
Talks between the Saskatchewan Teachers' Federation and the provincial government have broken down, according to video updates posted by both sides Tuesday evening.
-
Sask. veteran says service dog banned from church for alerting others of his distress
Dan Baker has filed a complaint with the Saskatchewan Human Rights Commission (SHRC) after he said his service dog was turned away from a Regina church for barking in an attempt to alert others of Baker's distress.
-
Sask. NDP claims 2nd motel linked to MLA is hiking prices for social services clients
The Saskatchewan NDP claim another Regina motel connected to a sitting Saskatchewan Party MLA is inflating nightly prices for those on social assistance.
Atlantic
-
N.B. RCMP officer allegedly took, shared intimate images of male in custody: SiRT
The Serious Incident Response Team (SiRT) is investigating a report that an on-duty RCMP officer in Sussex, N.B., shared intimate images of a male in custody.
-
Better luck next time, Cupid: Dal prof says Valentine’s Day could be chance to re-evaluate relationships
A Dalhousie University professor suggests that Valentine's Day may be a chance for couples to reconsider, reflect on, and perhaps end their relationships.
-
Changing weather could be the reason for double weekend seal rescues
It’s pupping season for grey seals in the Northumberland Strait. Normally that would happen on the ice. Baby seals can’t swim, so they need to be born on a solid surface.
London
-
Three-vehicle collision claims two lives Tuesday morning
Two people are deceased and several others are injured following a fatal three-vehicle collision in Middlesex Centre Tuesday morning.
-
Latest production at the Grand Theatre takes comedic look at death
The latest production at the Grand Theatre in London is taking a comedic and heart-warming look at a hot-button issue in our society — medically-assisted death.
-
School boards in Chatham-Kent, Sarnia-Lambton to keep students away on day of April eclipse
The English public and Catholic school boards in Chatham-Kent and Sarnia-Lambton will be rescheduling a P.D. Day to avoid “direct safety concerns” associated with students and bus drivers being on the road during the April solar eclipse.
Northern Ontario
-
Missing Sudbury politician is dead, police confirm
Greater Sudbury police found the remains of Ward 2 Coun. Michael Vagnini on Tuesday.
-
Sudbury police: Michael Vagnini found by property owner
The owner of a seasonal camp discovered the remains of Sudbury city councillor Michael Vagnini, Greater Sudbury Police said Tuesday evening.
-
Ontario drivers won't need to renew their licence plates anymore, Ford announces
Premier Doug Ford says drivers in Ontario will soon be able to skip the annual registration of their licence plates as the province works to make this process automatic.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener tenants get eviction notices, advocacy group says owner has done it before
A tenant’s rights advocacy group is voicing its concern about evictions at a large Kitchener apartment building.
-
Police arrest man for 2nd-degree murder of Waterloo university student
Five months after a 20-year-old man was fatally stabbed in Uptown Waterloo, another man has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder.
-
More school boards changing PA Days ahead of solar eclipse
The Upper Grand District School Board and the Wellington Catholic District School Board announced the PA Day initially scheduled for April 19 will be moved up to coincide with the solar eclipse.