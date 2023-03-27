BC Place introduces $5 menu

A cheaper option is coming to concession stands at Vancouver's BC Place this week, as the stadium prepares to offer a limited range of $5 items.

Fans taking in a football game, soccer match, or concert at the downtown venue will have the option to buy a beer, a hot dog, nachos, or popcorn at the lower price as part of a pilot project starting on Wednesday.

“We know that for some, buying tickets to a game or a concert can be a big financial commitment, and we want to ensure that everyone has the ability to enjoy a meal at our stadium,” said Chris May, general manager at BC Place, in a statement.

"The $5 Menu helps ensure there is something for everyone.”

The menu will only be available at the venue's two Dawson’s Hot Dogs stands, located in sections 201 and 227. The stadium has a total of 40 concessions, but does not list the price of items on its website.

Other websites offering information on prices show the cost of a beer ranges from $8.50 for a domestic can to $18.25 for a 24 oz pint of draught. The regular price of a hot dog is $7, for nachos it's $8 and for popcorn it’s $7.75.

The statement from the stadium says the $5 menu may also offer additional, "rotating" items later in the year.