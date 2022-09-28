BC NDP leadership candidate to announce housing affordability plan

B.C. Attorney General and Minister Responsible for Housing David Eby announces will seek the leadership of the B.C. NDP party, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck B.C. Attorney General and Minister Responsible for Housing David Eby announces will seek the leadership of the B.C. NDP party, in Vancouver, on Tuesday, July 19, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener