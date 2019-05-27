BC Green Party leader Andrew Weaver introduced a bill Monday to ban so-called conversion therapy for minors and prevent taxpayer dollars funding a practice he called "abusive."

The bill would apply to those attempting to "treat" minors and would prohibit medical services plans being charged for what is widely considered an unethical practice.

The law wouldn’t cover adults.

The practice is often used on gay, lesbian and bisexual individuals with a goal of changing their sexual orientation.

The Canadian Psychological Association opposes the practice, and it's unclear how often it happens.

Weaver called "conversion therapy" abusive and destructive.

Yet the province says the practice isn’t supported.

A statement from the Ministry of Health says "so-called 'conversion therapy' is a terrible, abusive practice. Attempting to treat or change an individual’s sexual identity is unethical, not supported or based on peer-reviewed science, and is likely harmful to the patient."

The statement goes on to say the practice has never been covered by the medical services plan.

There’s simply no code to allow a practitioner to bill the government for the so-called therapy, the government says.

Any attempt to do so under a different code would be considered fraud, according to the statement.

None of the professional regulatory colleges in B.C. recognize the practice as an appropriate or ethical statement, according to the ministry

Peter Gadjics, who spoke at a morning news conference announcing the bill, says when he was 24 and lived in Victoria, he received what’s now considered to be conversion therapy.

After six years, Gadjics said he was left shell-shocked and suicidal.

Gadjics acknowledged his situation wouldn’t be covered by the law, because it is aimed at those under 19 years old.

Still, he thinks it’s a good message to practitioners that the practice is unacceptable. He also said it’s possible that "conversion therapy" is being billed as something else, such as treatment for depression or anxiety.

Weaver is hopeful the NDP and Liberals will support the move and pass it during the fall legislative session.