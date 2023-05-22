BC Ferries website, app restored after hours-long outage

BC Ferries' website and app are back up and running after an hours-long outage Monday.

Customers and would-be travellers were first informed of the "IT issue" around 7:30 a.m. Around 3 p.m., online service was restored.

Phone lines were also impacted, but service was restored just before 2 p.m.

No information about the cause of the outage was provided.

As for conditions at the terminals, spokesperson Deborah Marshall said they were "typical for a long weekend," which meant there were some sailing waits at Langdale, Swartz Bay, Departure Bay and Duke Point.

Ninety-five extra sailings were added over the long weekend in order to accommodate the more than 430,000 passengers and 170,000 vehicles expected.