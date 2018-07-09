

The Canadian Press





VANCOUVER - The BC Ferry Queen of New Westminster is back in action after crews fixed mechanical problems that prompted a total of eight sailing cancellations on Sunday and Monday.

BC Ferries spokeswoman Deborah Marshall said in an email that repairs to the vessel are complete and sea trials were successful.

The 54-year-old Queen of New Westminster was scheduled to resume regular service on the Tsawwassen to Swartz Bay run at 10 a.m.

The ferry operator said trouble with one of the ship's controllable pitch propellers forced cancellation of its 6 a.m. sailing Monday from Tsawwassen and the return 8 a.m. trip from Swartz Bay.

Those cancellations were in addition to six sailings scrubbed Sunday, three in each direction, on the company's busiest route.

The Spirit of Vancouver Island, Spirit of British Columbia and Coastal Celebration continued to operate while the Queen of New Westminster was out of service, but the ferry company reported delays at each terminal because of the disruption.