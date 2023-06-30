BC Ferries: Sold out sailings, long lines ahead of Canada Day long weekend

For the second day in a row, people trying to get a spot on a ferry from Vancouver to Victoria ahead of the Canada Day weekend were out of luck by mid-afternoon.

On Friday, sailings between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay were fully booked by 2:30 p.m. Space on sailings to Duke Point seemed on the verge of following suit – with the 10:45 p.m. sailing at 90 per cent capacity. On Thursday, every vessel travelling between the mainland and Vancouver Island was entirely sold out.

The demand for travel on a long weekend, which inevitably creates crowds, has been compounded by an unexpected snag in operations.

The provincial ferry service announced Wednesday that its Coastal Celebration vessel had been removed from service for an "unplanned, extended refit," decreasing the overall passenger and vehicle capacity on the most popular route and causing reservations to be reassigned.

In the days leading up to the long weekend the reservation system crashed three times in a 24-hour period. On Friday the website crashed again.

At sunrise Friday, there were already lineups at the Tsawwassen Terminal and by noon the next available sailing to Swartz Bay with space available was 7 p.m.

Multiple sailing waits also faced those travelling between Tsawwassen and Duke Point and Horseshoe Bay and Departure Bay.

Those looking to check conditions on the most popular routes using the app were met with the following warning about what to expect between June 29 to July 3.

"Customers without a booking will face multiple sailing waits and may not be able to travel."