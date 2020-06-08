VANCOUVER -- Those planning to travel on a BC Ferries vessel anytime soon will need to bring along a face mask or covering.

Starting June 15 passengers will be required to have a mask that covers their mouth and nose.

But they will only be asked to wear it in situations where the proper physical distancing standards of two metres cannot be maintained.

The new guideline will be in effect on sailings that are longer than 30 minutes and it applies to all passengers above the age of two—including those travelling in a vehicle.

When boarding a ferry passengers will be asked if they have a face covering with them and if they are willing to wear it when necessary. If they answer "no" they will not be allowed to travel.

Face covering guidelines, as outlined by the Public Health Agency of Canada:

Should fit securely with either ties or ear loops;

Must be made out of at least two layers of tightly woven material fabric (such as linen or cotton); and

Be large enough to cover the nose and mouth completely without any gaping.

BC Ferries is also closely monitoring its customers for COVID-19 symptoms through its screening process before passengers are allowed onboard.

Further preventative measures have been put in place, including enhanced cleaning protocols and allowing passengers to remain in their vehicles on all decks during the trip.