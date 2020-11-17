VANCOUVER -- BC Ferries has cancelled several ferry sailings for Tuesday ahead of the arrival of strong winds that are expected to hit the South Coast, including Metro Vancouver.

Environment Canada’s wind warning indicates several areas of Metro Vancouver could be hit by high winds on Tuesday, especially though the morning. According to the warning, the gusts could exceed 90 km/h in some places.

The agency says the southerly winds will be especially strong for coastal areas near the Strait of Georgia and Haro Strait.

BC Ferries issued the travel advisory for "extreme winds" at about 6:30 p.m. Monday.

As of 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, the weather-related cancellations are:

Vancouver (Tsawwassen) - Victoria (Swartz Bay)

7 a.m. both directions

9 a.m. both directions

Vancouver (Tsawwassen) - Nanaimo (Duke Point)

5:15 a.m. both directions

7:45 a.m. both directions

10:15 a.m. departing from Tsawwassen

12:45 pm departing from Duke Point

Vancouver (Horseshoe Bay) - Nanaimo (Departure Bay)

6:15 a.m. both directions

8:25 a.m. both directions

Vancouver - Southern Gulf Islands

6:20 a.m. departing from Long Harbour

7:10 a.m. departing from Otter Bay

7:45 a.m. departing from Village Bay

8:20 a.m. departing from Sturdies Bay

9:55 a.m. departing from Tsawwassen

11 a.m. departing from Sturdies Bay

11:35 a.m. departing from Village Bay

12:10 p.m. departing from Otter Bay

Comox (Little River) - Powell River (Westview)

6:15 a.m. departing from Comox

8:05 a.m. departing from Powell River

9:55 a.m. departing from Comox

11:55 am departing from Powell River

BC Hydro also issued a tweet Monday urging people to be prepared for possible power outages.

We're expecting some strong winds on Tuesday morning. Our crews are preparing for power outages and you should be too. Get prepared: https://t.co/iQsq63IX4U

�� Report outages: 1 800 224 9376

�� Report fallen power lines: 911

�� Outage updates: https://t.co/JY7BGL1bO4#BCStorm pic.twitter.com/gq0phJXZ34 — BC Hydro (@bchydro) November 17, 2020

BC Hydro closed Buntzen Lake Tuesday due to concern around the wind.

The Environment Canada warning indicates winds will likely die down through the afternoon, but some lighter gusts may continue in Metro Vancouver through the day.