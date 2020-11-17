Advertisement
BC Ferries cancels sailings as wind warning issued for South Coast
BC Ferries had several cancellations on Nov. 17, 2020 due to wind.
VANCOUVER -- BC Ferries has cancelled several ferry sailings for Tuesday ahead of the arrival of strong winds that are expected to hit the South Coast, including Metro Vancouver.
Environment Canada’s wind warning indicates several areas of Metro Vancouver could be hit by high winds on Tuesday, especially though the morning. According to the warning, the gusts could exceed 90 km/h in some places.
The agency says the southerly winds will be especially strong for coastal areas near the Strait of Georgia and Haro Strait.
BC Ferries issued the travel advisory for "extreme winds" at about 6:30 p.m. Monday.
As of 6:30 a.m. Tuesday, the weather-related cancellations are:
Vancouver (Tsawwassen) - Victoria (Swartz Bay)
- 7 a.m. both directions
- 9 a.m. both directions
Vancouver (Tsawwassen) - Nanaimo (Duke Point)
- 5:15 a.m. both directions
- 7:45 a.m. both directions
- 10:15 a.m. departing from Tsawwassen
- 12:45 pm departing from Duke Point
Vancouver (Horseshoe Bay) - Nanaimo (Departure Bay)
- 6:15 a.m. both directions
- 8:25 a.m. both directions
Vancouver - Southern Gulf Islands
- 6:20 a.m. departing from Long Harbour
- 7:10 a.m. departing from Otter Bay
- 7:45 a.m. departing from Village Bay
- 8:20 a.m. departing from Sturdies Bay
- 9:55 a.m. departing from Tsawwassen
- 11 a.m. departing from Sturdies Bay
- 11:35 a.m. departing from Village Bay
- 12:10 p.m. departing from Otter Bay
Comox (Little River) - Powell River (Westview)
- 6:15 a.m. departing from Comox
- 8:05 a.m. departing from Powell River
- 9:55 a.m. departing from Comox
- 11:55 am departing from Powell River
BC Hydro also issued a tweet Monday urging people to be prepared for possible power outages.
BC Hydro closed Buntzen Lake Tuesday due to concern around the wind.
The Environment Canada warning indicates winds will likely die down through the afternoon, but some lighter gusts may continue in Metro Vancouver through the day.