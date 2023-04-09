BC Ferries cancels Easter Sunday sailings due to weather

People travelling between the Lower Mainland and Vancouver Island Sunday experienced cancelled sailings, full parking lots and a temporary outage of the online booking system.

Four sailings between Tsawwassen and Swartz Bay were called off due to adverse weather at 11 a.m., noon, 1 p.m., and 2 p.m. The same was true in the other direction. Vessels began departing again at 3 p.m. from both terminals, however, the prior cancellations meant the earliest sailing filled up quickly. By 2 p.m., the next available option was the 7 p.m. The same was true in the other direction.

CTV News spoke to several trevellers frustrated by the wrench the weather thre into their weekend plans.

“I’m trying to get back to Victoria. I have school tomorrow. I’ve been here since 11:30 a.m. and found out all the ferries are canceled,” said Alejandro SanJuan.

“I hope it’s going to happen sometime today. We’ll soon see because I have nowhere to go so I have two bags and I’m heading to Victoria,” added Brian McWatters.

The online booking system also went down early Sunday afternoon for about and crowding delayed some departures.

Parking lots at both the Tsawwassen and Horseshoe Bay terminals were at capacity, and people travelling by foot were being encouraged to take transit, take a taxi or get dropped off.

BC Ferries added a total of 180 extra sailings on its routes in anticipation of a busy long weekend, saying 400,000 customers and 160,000 vehicles were expected.