BC Ferries braces for 400,000 travellers this Easter long weekend

BC Ferries has added 186 sailings to its schedule for the East long weekend in anticipation of 400,000 customers in the coming days.

Deborah Marshall, the organization’s executive director of public affairs, told CTV News Thursday morning that anyone travelling with BC Ferries this holiday should arrive to the terminal early—especially at the beginning of the long weekend.

“The busiest travel times we expect will be leaving Metro Vancouver today as well as tomorrow morning from both Tsawwassen and Horseshoe Bay,” said Marshall.

While some people will return to work on Monday, those who don’t are more likely to travel that day, which Marshall says will split the travel rush at the end of the long weekend.

“It will be a very busy weekend for BC Ferries and we are prepared to see that influx of traffic,” she said.

The organization expects its vessels will carry around 160,000 vehicles over the holiday.

Staffing levels will be higher, according to Marshall, who says chief officers are on call and some employees have agreed to work overtime.

“We really appreciate the dedication of our staff to help us out for the long weekend so everything can run smoothly,” Marshall said.

She recommends that travelers check bcferries.com for the most up to date information about sailings before they head to the terminal.

BC Ferries now has a mobile app that allows customers to view current sailing conditions and schedules, as well as make online bookings.

With files from CTV Vancouver's Regan Hasegawa.