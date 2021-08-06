VANCOUVER -- Health officials in B.C. are introducing new restrictions aimed at slowing down the rapid transmission of COVID-19 in the Central Okanagan region.

Beginning Friday, capacity limits will be placed on indoor and outdoor personal gatherings, bars and nightclubs will be closed, high-intensity indoor fitness classes will be suspended, and several other restrictions are in place.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced the new rules at a news conference Friday afternoon, saying they were necessary to slow transmission and allow for increased immunization in the region.

The new rules only apply in the Central Okanagan local health area, where an outbreak was declared last month, prompting officials to reintroduce a mask mandate for all indoor public spaces. That mandate remains in place and is enforceable, Henry said Friday.

"Most of the transmission events we are seeing are through social gatherings," Henry said. "We now need to take additional restrictions to slow the transmission of COVID-19 in this region."

The provincial health officer said most of the new infections in the Central Okanagan, a region that includes the City of Kelowna and several surrounding communities, have been among people who are not fully vaccinated.

She also revealed that about 80 per cent of the cases in the region are the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus, and said that most of those testing positive are between the ages of 20 and 40.

"We know that (Delta) can spread so much more easily, and that is what is driving the rapid transmission among younger people," Henry said.

She acknowledged that younger people were the last to be offered COVID-19 vaccines in B.C., and also that they're a group that tends to have more social connections.

Henry strongly urged everyone who hasn't been vaccinated yet to do so, and noted that the time between first and second doses has been reduced to just four weeks in the Central Okanagan region.

This is a developing news story and will be updated.