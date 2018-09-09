

A barge carrying thousands of litres of fuel broke free from its moorings during Saturday’s storm and has drifted southeast of Queen Charlote City near the community of Skedegate in Haida Gwaii.

The Canadian Coast Guard has responded and is working with the barge’s owner, Haida Gwaii Nation, and provincial and federal authorities to manage any public safety and environmental risks.

“We are also mobilizing a hazmat team to do an initial search of the vessel,” Jocelyn Lubczuk, a spokesperson with the Canadian Coast Guard, said.

Lubczuk said the luxury fishing lodge was moored in Alliford Bay but was spotteds adrift in Skidegate Bay near Jewell Island around 9:30 p.m. and a four-inch crack in the hull helped to keep it grounded on the island’s shore.

The Western Canada Marine Response Corporation (WCMRC), which handles marine spills, was called in to help and its skimming vessel was dispatched from Prince Rupert.

“We staged some equipment nearby. Right now the barge is on the ground so it is right up on the beach. It is not spilling,” said Michael Lowry, a spokesperson with WCMRC.

While no pollution has been observed, authorities are carefully watching the situation.

“The estimated volume of hydrocarbons on board is about 18,000 litres of gas and about 15,000 litres from diesel. We haven’t observed any pollution in the water yet,” Lubczuk said.

Calls to the barge’s owner, HaiCo, have not been returned.