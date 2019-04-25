The owner of a popular bed-and-breakfast on the U.S.-Canada border has been granted bail.

Robert Boule, the longtime owner of the Smuggler's Inn in Blaine, Wash., has been accused of helping to smuggle people across the border into Canada.

Boule learned he'd be released from custody in a B.C. courtroom Thursday morning, where a judge outlined the conditions of his release.

He's required to put forward a $15,000 cash deposit, and must reside at the inn unless given permission.

He must cancel all his existing phone numbers, and is required to erect a four-by-eight-foot sign on his property.

The lighted sign must be located within 10 feet of the border, and must say on both sides, "Warning: It is illegal to enter Canada directly from the Smuggler's Inn property."

The warning will also have to be posted on any website set up for the Inn.

Boule will be required to send a time-stamped photo of the sign once a week to show it's still standing. He cannot enter the U.S. until the new sign is set up.

Also among his conditions are that he must get a photo of the official government ID of all guests, and must delete all phone numbers on online ads for the inn.

He was also told he had to cancel all of his existing email accounts, set up a new business email and give his bail supervisor the password. Boule must also provide call logs and text messages once a month for all his phone numbers.

He is prohibited from allowing anyone on the property who has indicated interest in entering Canada illegally.

Boule faces 21 charges under the Immigration Act, including attempts to "organize, induce, aid, abet" at least seven people in crossing the border into B.C.

The alleged offences date from May 2018 to March 2019. An indictment shows Boule was already on bail at the time of the alleged crimes.

None have been proven in court.

This is a developing news story and will be updated as information becomes available.

With files from CTV News Vancouver's David Molko in court