Back to school: Psychologist's tips to handle kids' fear, uncertainty as they return to class

With some kids possibly feeling overwhelmed or anxious about heading back to class this week, a Canadian psychologist says it's important to reinforce they're capable of handling that change.

CTV Morning Live spoke with psychologist Dr. Monica Vermani last week for tips on how to prepare students for the transition.

"We have to remember we're creatures of habit. We don't like change, and so change is hard for the best of us, regardless of our age bracket," she said.

"Going back to school is about, right now, adjusting to change and feeling capable of the uncertainty that comes with change."

As parents and caregivers, Vermani said, it's important to reinforce to kids they already have the skillset to handle what comes their way.

"It's nice for us to reinforce in them how capable they have been and look at how far they've grown. It's nice for us to reinforce what are fears and self-doubt, and what are facts," she said.

"Ask them what they're anxious about. Take an interest in their lives."

Vermani said it's also important to model healthy behaviours that help reduce levels of anxiety, like eating and sleeping well.

The psychologist explained this year may be especially interesting for families because of uncertainty around COVID-19.

"It is nice for us to challenge the fear of uncertainty. Just because you don't know what's happening next does not mean you have to forecast worst case scenarios and catastrophize," she said.

"Let's try to take charge of our thoughts, recognize you can't have two thoughts at the same time … so replace the negative one with a positive one. Reinforce that you're capable, reinforce healthy habits to ensure success in your life."

