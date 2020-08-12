VANCOUVER -- B.C.'s education ministry announced its plan Wednesday for a gradual return to class for students in the fall.

Education Minister Rob Fleming first hinted at the delay in a news conference Tuesday and the ministry confirmed the next day that the first week of class in September will include a "gradual restart to allow extra time to orient students and staff on the new health and safety measures in place."

While all staff will meet with school health and safety committees on Sept. 8, students won't head back to class for orientation until Sept. 10.

At that time, they'll find out who is their learning group, familiarize themselves with new safety protocols and practise new routines.

"Schools are going to look different in September," Fleming said in a news release.

"Staff, students and parents need time to get familiar with all the new health and safety procedures that are designed to keep them safe and confident in their school settings."

The ministry says school districts were given "readiness checklists" earlier this week to help them update their health and safety plans.

Additionally, operational guidelines will be made available by next week, and will include tips on ensuring students who need extra support are prioritized, supporting mental health of students and minimizing physical contact.

"By working collaboratively with leaders in our education system, we are making sure students and staff are safe, ready and welcome when they return to school in September," Fleming said.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.