VANCOUVER -- A baby has died from COVID-19 in B.C., say health officials.

The infant, whose death was announced Monday during a COVID-19 update, is now the youngest person to have died from the disease in the province.

“Earlier this year in January, an infant died," said provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

"The coroner's investigation, which concluded last week, determined that COVID-19 was indeed a factor in this infant’s death."

The baby, whose family is from the Interior Health region, was being treated at BC Children's Hospital in Vancouver at the time.

Henry said that limited information on the baby’s death would be included in a surveillance report being released later this week, but beyond that no further details will be provided.

“The family has been notified and Interior Health is working with them, and the privacy of course of the family is paramount,” she said, in a sombre tone.

In sharing news of the death, Henry said she hoped to recognized the "tragedy" of losing "a young life."

Last week, Henry announced the death of a toddler due to COVID-19. At the time, it was the youngest person in the province known to have died due to the virus. The toddler, who was under two, lived in the Fraser Health region.

In speaking about the toddler's death last week, Henry said it serves as a reminder of the "vicious nature of this virus."