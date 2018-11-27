

A woman and her 10-month-old daughter have died after apparently being attacked by a grizzly bear, officials say.

In a statement, the Yukon Coroner's Service said 37-year-old Valérie Théorêt and her baby, Adele Roesholt, died Monday.

The statement said it appeared the mother, baby and father Gjermund Roesholt had been trapping in the Einarson Lake area for the past three months.

Gjermund told Mounties he'd been out trapping during the day. As he returned to his family cabin, he said, he was charged by a grizzly bear.

He was forced to shoot the bear dead, he told the Mayo RCMP. Then, as he approached the cabin, he found the bodies of his wife and daughter.

The deceased are believed to have been out for a walk when the bear approached Monday, sometime between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Mounties and the Yukon's Department of the Environment are assisting the coroner's service with the ongoing investigation.