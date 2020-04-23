VANCOUVER -- Workers impacted by COVID-19 in British Columbia will be able to apply for $1,000 from the province as of next Friday.

The benefit was announced last month, but at the time, it was not known when the application would be available.

On Thursday, the province announced those who qualify can apply starting May 1.

To be eligible for the one-time payment, the province said, workers must:

have been a resident of British Columbia on March 15;

meet the eligibility requirements for the Canada Emergency Response Benefit;

have been approved for the CERB;

be at least 15 years old as of the date of application;

have filed, or agree to file, a 2019 B.C. income tax return; and

not be receiving provincial income assistance or disability assistance.

In a statement regarding the benefit, Finance Minister Carole James said the payment is meant for those worried about making ends meet.

"During these uncertain times, we want to get through this together by helping displaced workers support themselves and their families.

The ministry said the payment is tax-free, and that most people eligible for the CERB will be able to get the B.C. Emergency Benefit for Workers as well.

A link to apply online will be added to this page of the province's website on May 1, while those who'd prefer to apply over the phone can do so starting the following Monday.

Anyone with questions can call 1-855-955-3545, Monday to Friday, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The province says payments will start to be sent within days of the application, though it warned there may be delays if there's a surge in applications at the beginning.