B.C. woman awarded $5K after mink stole damaged at cleaners
A B.C. woman whose mink stole was damaged "beyond repair" by a cleaning business has been awarded $5,000 by the province's civil resolution tribunal.
The dispute dates back to 2019 and the decision was posted online last Thursday. Maryam Ossanlou claimed that she took the stole to be cleaned at a business called Highlands Cleaners where a malfunctioning machine destroyed the fur.
The business did not disagree with this fact, according to the tribunal member Nav Shukla's decision, but rather argued that Ossanlou overvalued the item and was already offered and rejected a fair settlement. The amount of that settlement was not specified.
"It is undisputed that the fur stole was damaged beyond repair," the decision says.
An appraisal of the item done by a furrier identified by the initials "TT" was done in support of Ossanlou's claim. The appraiser based the assessed $5,000 value on photos submitted of the item before it was damaged and described it as "a natural violet male mink stole made out of approximately seven to nine top quality male mink skins," the tribunal said.
The business argued that the appraisal should be disregarded because the true value of the fur could not be established without a receipt or an in-person examination of the item in its "original condition," but Ossanlou countered that by saying she was given the item as a gift in 2005 and that the furrier did inspect what remained of the stole.
"The respondent says that since the applicant did not provide a proof of purchase, TT’s appraisal does not have merit. The respondent also says that since TT did not examine the fur stole itself and based their appraisal on pictures and a description provided by the applicant, the appraisal is not reliable," Shakla wrote.
In support of the claim that the fur should be valued at a significantly lower amount, the business provided screenshots of stoles for sale online ranging in price from $129.99 to $2,200. Ossanlou also provided screenshots of mink coats ranging in price from $4,999.94 to $7,874.94.
Shakla disregarded all of this, saying "I am unable to determine based on the screen shot listings how the fur items in those listings compare to the applicant’s fur stole in terms of quality."
In the end and on a balance of probabilities, the tribunal accepted the furrier's appraisal as "the most reliable evidence" of the garment's value.
In addition to $5,000 for the damaged fur stole, Ossanlou was awarded an $396.18 as combined reimbursement for pre-judgment interest and tribunal costs.
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Ukrainian troops claim gains in Russia-annexed region
Ukrainian troops pushed forward Monday with their offensive that has embarrassed Moscow, with Kyiv officials and foreign observers hinting at new gains in the strategic southern region of Kherson that the Kremlin wants to annex.
'The time is now': Doctors ask Canadians how to reform primary care
A family doctor and other researchers are asking Canadians to share their experiences with the country's primary health-care system and what they want from it, as a way to help guide future reform.
Ontario education workers vote 96.5 per cent in favour of strike
Ontario education workers such as custodians, early childhood educators and school administration staff have voted 96.5 per cent in favour of a strike, the Canadian Union of Public Employees announced Monday.
The big day is here: Quebecers head to the polls
Quebecers are casting their votes Monday after a five-week election campaign. Incumbent premier Francois Legault's CAQ party has held a comfortable lead since the campaign began, but the battle for second has been tight between the four main opposition parties: Liberals, Quebec solidaire, Parti Quebecois and Conservative Party of Quebec.
Canada to sanction 25 Iran officials and morality police after Mahsa Amini death
Canada is sanctioning 25 senior Iranian officials and nine government entities following a violent crackdown on anti-government protests in Iran.
Sacheen Littlefeather, who declined Oscar on Brando's behalf, dies at 75
Native American actress and activist Sacheen Littlefeather, who declined the best actor award on behalf of Marlon Brando during an Oscars protest in 1973, has died aged 75, the motion picture Academy said on Monday.
More than 20,000 Nova Scotians still in the dark 10 days after Fiona, most schools reopen
More than 20,000 Nova Scotians are still without power as restoration efforts continue 10 days after post-tropical storm Fiona.
Hurricane Orlene hits Mexico's Pacific coast near Mazatlan
Hurricane Orlene made landfall on Mexico's Pacific coast near the tourist town of Mazatlan on Monday. Orlene lost some strength after roaring over the Islas Maria, a former prison colony being developed as a tourist draw.
Feds seek organization to administer Black-led philanthropic fund
The federal government has begun its search for an organization to administer an endowment fund aimed at bolstering the economic and social well-being of Black Canadians.
Vancouver Island
-
Court awards Tofino surfer $70K in damages for 2018 attack
A B.C. judge has awarded a former Tofino resident more than $70,000 in damages after he brought a civil lawsuit against a man who attacked his car with a 2x4 in 2018.
-
Cyclist taken to hospital after crash with vehicle near UVic
A cyclist was taken to hospital with unknown injuries following a crash with a vehicle in Saanich, B.C., on Monday morning. Saanich police say they were called to the crash near the intersection of Richmond Road and Cedar Hill Cross Road at 9:08 a.m.
-
BC Ferries expects heavy traffic over Thanksgiving long weekend, says foot passengers may see waits
BC Ferries is warning travellers that the upcoming Thanksgiving long weekend will be a busy one along its major routes. Between Thursday, Oct. 6, and Tuesday, Oct. 11, BC Ferries estimates that over 420,000 passengers and 160,000 vehicles will make a ferry trip.
Calgary
-
Countdown begins: New Alberta UCP leader, premier to be decided in 3 days
Alberta is three days away from learning who its next premier is.
-
Southview shooting sends 1 man to hospital
An 18-year-old man suffered a gunshot wound to the leg in a southeast Calgary neighbourhood Sunday evening.
-
Canmore RCMP arrest 4 following string of garage, vehicle break-ins
Four suspects have been charged following several garage and vehicle break-ins in Canmore.
Edmonton
-
Countdown begins: New Alberta UCP leader, premier to be decided in 3 days
Alberta is three days away from learning who its next premier is.
-
Emergency crews on scene of 'serious' crash near Westlock
Emergency crews are on scene of a serious motor vehicle collision on Highway 654, just east of Highway 777, southwest of Westlock.
-
Fiber optic cables cut twice in community west of Edmonton resulting in cell phone outage
Police are investigating after fiber optic cables were cut in the Jarvis Lake area on Aug. 31 and Sept. 22.
Toronto
-
Ontario education workers vote 96.5 per cent in favour of strike
Ontario education workers such as custodians, early childhood educators and school administration staff have voted 96.5 per cent in favour of a strike, the Canadian Union of Public Employees announced Monday.
-
Toronto man was abducted before his remains were found in a hockey bag floating in a pond, police say
A Toronto man whose remains were found floating in an Uxbridge, Ont. pond last spring was abducted from Toronto before he was murdered and his body was put in a hockey bag, police say.
-
Police urging caution after 'aggressive' coyotes try to attack a person in Scarborough
Toronto police are advising people to use caution in Scarborough’s Guildwood area after two “aggressive” coyotes reportedly tried to attack a person.
Montreal
-
The big day is here: Quebecers head to the polls
Quebecers are casting their votes Monday after a five-week election campaign. Incumbent premier Francois Legault's CAQ party has held a comfortable lead since the campaign began, but the battle for second has been tight between the four main opposition parties: Liberals, Quebec solidaire, Parti Quebecois and Conservative Party of Quebec.
-
Poll worker blocks Quebec solidaire leader's photo op on voting day
The photo op for Quebec solidaire co-spokesperson Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois at his voting station did not go as plan when an election worker blocked his photographers from getting a pic of him casting his ballot.
-
Quebec votes: Party leaders make last appeals in final hours of campaign
Quebec's major party leaders made their final appeals to voters Sunday as residents across the province prepared to cast their ballots on Oct. 3. Polls are open from 9:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Eastern time Monday. During that time, Quebecers will endorse or condemn their leaders' conduct during major language law overhauls, existential questions on provincial identity, and of course, the pandemic.
Winnipeg
-
Death of Manitoba woman with severe burns ruled a homicide: Winnipeg police
WARNING: This story contains details that may be disturbing. The Winnipeg Police Service is asking the public for any information regarding the homicide of a woman who died of severe burns.
-
Where to go for advance polls for the municipal election
Advance voting begins on Monday for the Manitoba municipal election coming up on Oct. 26.
-
Ringo Starr cancels Winnipeg concert due to COVID-19 diagnosis
Ringo Starr won’t be coming to Winnipeg this week after being diagnosed with COVID-19.
Saskatoon
-
Prince Albert police hope photo of shoe will help identify female found dead following a vehicle fire
Prince Albert police are asking for the public's help in identifying a female found dead following a vehicle fire on Sunday.
-
Saskatoon pedestrian killed in collision
A man struck by a vehicle has died from his injuries, according to Saskatoon police.
-
Canada headed for 'severe' and 'inevitable' recession in 2023: economist
Canada is headed for a 'severe' and 'almost inevitable' recession in early 2023, according to the head of economics at Macquarie Group, which states Canada will face an approximately three per cent contraction in gross domestic product and a five per cent rise in its unemployment rate during the predicted recession.
Regina
-
Prairie premiers calling for restoration of pre-pandemic hours at land border crossings
Canada’s prairie premiers and two United States governors are calling for the restoration of pre-pandemic hours at land border crossings.
-
-
Parkade project at Regina General Hospital moving forward, site chosen
After complaints over lack of parking and safety concerns, the Government of Saskatchewan has formally chosen a location for a parkade near Regina General Hospital.
Atlantic
-
Ten days after Fiona, P.E.I. residents without power alarmed at pace of response
Residents of Prince Edward Island say they're growing exhausted, anxious and cold as thousands remain without power 10 days after post-tropical storm Fiona swept through the region.
-
More than 20,000 Nova Scotians still in the dark 10 days after Fiona, most schools reopen
More than 20,000 Nova Scotians are still without power as restoration efforts continue 10 days after post-tropical storm Fiona.
-
Thousands still in the dark as most P.E.I. schools reopen 10 days after Fiona
Many Islanders are back to school or work 10 days after post-tropical storm Fiona hit Prince Edward Island on Sept. 23, but thousands of Maritime Electric customers still do not have power.
London
-
Police investigating 'disturbance' at Oneida Nation of the Thames First Nation
A 45-year-old person of no fixed address has been charged in relation to an incident involving “edged weapons” at Oneida Nation of the Thames First Nation.
-
Ontario education workers vote 96.5 per cent in favour of strike
Ontario education workers such as custodians, early childhood educators and school administration staff have voted 96.5 per cent in favour of a strike, the Canadian Union of Public Employees announced Monday.
-
OPP seeking assistance in locating woman and newborn baby
The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Elgin County detachment is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a 27-year-old woman and her newborn baby after receiving a call to check on their well-being.
Northern Ontario
-
Sault Ste. Marie man killed in head-on crash on Highway 17
An 81-year-old man has been identified as the victim in a fatal crash involving three vehicles on Highway 17 north of Sault Ste. Marie.
-
Dramatic moments as knife-wielding suspect tries to get into Sudbury restaurant
Greater Sudbury Police have a suspect in custody following an incident Monday morning at a Tim Horton's in the city's West End.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Elderly pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by vehicle in Timmins
A serious crash involving an elderly pedestrian in the north end of Timmins has closed part of McLean Drive, police say.
Kitchener
-
Kitchener, Ont. resident wins biggest jackpot in Major League Baseball history
A person from Kitchener, Ont. is nearly $4 million richer after winning the biggest jackpot in Major League Baseball history.
-
Vehicle smashes into Guelph home
Guelph police shut down a section of Grange Road for around an hour on Monday after a vehicle left the roadway and crashed into the front of a house.
-
Ontario education workers vote 96.5 per cent in favour of strike
Ontario education workers such as custodians, early childhood educators and school administration staff have voted 96.5 per cent in favour of a strike, the Canadian Union of Public Employees announced Monday.