VANCOUVER -- The winner of a massive lottery jackpot last week has already announced his retirement.

Ron Cumiskey, of Aldergrove, B.C., said he was getting ready for bed on a weeknight when he remembered the ticket.

He said he checked it, shook his head, and checked again. He swore when he realized he'd matched all six numbers.

"Oh shit, is this the right date?" he said he'd asked himself, speaking in a news conference Wednesday about the win.

His lucky numbers, which were chosen at random, were 7, 17, 18, 22, 28 and 34, and a bonus number of 1.

Cumiskey let his roommate know, who had the same four-letter-word reaction.

"It's the dream you never think is going to come true," he said.

After informing his roommate and girlfriend, he called his boss of two decades.

"I said, 'Frank, I'm retiring.'"

His plans for the Lotto 6/49 jackpot prize include trips to Canada's East Coast, and to Pearl Harbour.

But Cumiskey said he also wants to share his millions with his loved ones.

"I want to spend it helping the people that are close to me and have been there for me through my life," he said.