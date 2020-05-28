VANCOUVER -- Someone is $24 million richer following a lottery draw earlier this week, and that person bought their ticket in B.C.

The winning Lotto 6/49 numbers in Wednesday's draw were posted online, and it appears that someone matched all six.

Those numbers were 7, 17, 18, 22, 28 and 34, with a bonus number 1.

Whoever holds the winning ticket is entitled to a prize of $24,369,459, according to the B.C. Lottery Corporation's PlayNow website.

That ticket was bought in Aldergrove, B.C.

The site says two people in Ontario and another in Quebec won about $74,000 each in the draw.

Earlier this week, BCLC announced another local winner.

Francis Masculino found out the day before his birthday that he'd won $500,000, the company says.

Masculino, of Whistler, said he hopes to use his winnings from the March 3 Lotto Max draw to pay off his vehicle and buy a home.