A $24-million lotto ticket was purchased in B.C. this month
Lotto 6/49 tickets are shown in Toronto. (Richard Plume / THE CANADIAN PRESS)
VANCOUVER -- Someone is $24 million richer following a lottery draw earlier this week, and that person bought their ticket in B.C.
The winning Lotto 6/49 numbers in Wednesday's draw were posted online, and it appears that someone matched all six.
Those numbers were 7, 17, 18, 22, 28 and 34, with a bonus number 1.
Whoever holds the winning ticket is entitled to a prize of $24,369,459, according to the B.C. Lottery Corporation's PlayNow website.
That ticket was bought in Aldergrove, B.C.
The site says two people in Ontario and another in Quebec won about $74,000 each in the draw.
Earlier this week, BCLC announced another local winner.
Francis Masculino found out the day before his birthday that he'd won $500,000, the company says.
Masculino, of Whistler, said he hopes to use his winnings from the March 3 Lotto Max draw to pay off his vehicle and buy a home.