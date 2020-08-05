VANCOUVER -- Wine drinkers in B.C. have a reason to raise a glass this week — and plenty of options for what to fill it with, too.

Wineries in the province hauled in the majority of prizes at the All Canadian Wine Championships, with two Thompson Okanagan vintners recognized for producing the best red and best white wine in the country. Awards were announced virtually late last month.

Wines from the region dominated the rankings, and the province harvested 213 awards compared to 56 from Ontario and eight from both Quebec and New Brunswick. Awards were handed out in 51 categories, and B.C. also submitted the most entries with its 545 contenders nearly tripling the number from Ontario.

The 2017 Qwam Qwmt Syrah from Nk’Mip Cellars in Osoyoos was named the best red in Canada.

Monte Creek Ranch Winery, in Kamloops, took home the prize for the country’s best white for its 2018 Reserve Riesling.

This is the fourth straight year B.C. wineries have earned awards for best white and best red at the championships.

"We are thrilled to be recognized for this prestigious award in such a short time. A winning combination of experience & knowledge coupled with the great passion of the entire vineyard team makes this such a rewarding honour. " Miguel Fontalvo, Vineyard Manager

�� #ACWC pic.twitter.com/RXFFNTzA10 — Monte Creek Ranch (@MonteCreekRanch) July 30, 2020

But B.C. producers didn’t sweep the trophy awards, and the five marquee prizes were handed out to wines from three provinces.

Quebec’s Vignoble du Marathonien was recognized for producing the best desert wine. Applewood Farm Winery and Niagara College Teaching Winery, both in Ontario, earned prizes for the best fruit wine and best sparking wine, respectively.

The All Canadian Wine Championships has a complete list of award recipients.