B.C. Wildlife rescue expecting hundreds of injured birds due to temperature fluctuations

A Burnaby wildlife group says this winter's temperature fluctuations are expected to drive up the number of cases where injured or orphaned young birds are in need of care.

The Wildlife Rescue Association said the January arctic outflow that plunged much of the province into record low temperatures has already resulted in calls from the public about baby hummingbirds struggling to survive.

Kimberly Stephens, a hospital manager with the association, said the rescue cared for more than 20 hummingbirds last month.

“Most of the hummingbirds had injuries to their tongues because they were trying to access food and the feeders were frozen from the extreme temperatures,” she said.

Stephens added that some were hypoglycemic because they could not find enough sources of food.

While the organization was able to nurse some of the birds back to life, some died from their injuries.

The cold snap was preceded by one of the warmest Decembers on record, and the association says signs of an early spring were popping up before the cold snap.

Jackie McQuillan, a support center manager with the association, said she knows of a gosling that has already hatched in the Lower Mainland.

“When I look back at our records, even from the last 10 years, the earliest reports were a full month later, so that’s significant,” she said.

Babies being born earlier could put a strain on the organization’s resources and on animals trying to adapt to the conditions.

“It may mean that once their babies hatch, their food is not available,” McQuillan said.

The association said it is anticipating a busy spring season, where the group is expected to admit hundreds of injured or orphaned young birds affected by the temperature swings.

It’s urging residents to contact it if they witness any nestlings or abandoned nests.

With files from The Canadian Press