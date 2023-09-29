Vancouver

    • B.C. wildfires: State of emergency lifted in West Kelowna

    The McDougall Creek wildfire burns on the mountainside above a lakefront home, in West Kelowna, B.C., on Friday, August 18, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck The McDougall Creek wildfire burns on the mountainside above a lakefront home, in West Kelowna, B.C., on Friday, August 18, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

    Central Okanagan Emergency Operations has lifted the state of local emergency in West Kelowna, B.C., more than a month after the McDougall Creek wildfire devastated the area.

    It says it has also rescinded all remaining evacuation orders stemming from the blaze.

    West Kelowna was put under the state of emergency on Aug. 16 as the 139-square-kilometre McDougall Creek fire destroyed or damaged nearly 190 properties.

    The wildfire forced the evacuation of more than 10,000 properties and put another 10,000 homes on alert, with about 50,000 residents impacted by various orders and advisories.

    In a statement, the operations centre says the blaze “affected every community” in the region ranging from the Westbank First Nation and the City of Kelowna to the districts of Peachland and Lake Country.

    About half of the 400 structures or homes destroyed in B.C.'s record-breaking fire season so far have been lost in the Kelowna area.

    This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 28, 2023.

