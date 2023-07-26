B.C. wildfire numbers dip due to cooler weather, but drought still poses concern

According to BC Wildfire Service, the Ross Moore Lake wildfire burning south of Kamloops has grown to 2,600 hectares in less than four days as of July 25, 2023. According to BC Wildfire Service, the Ross Moore Lake wildfire burning south of Kamloops has grown to 2,600 hectares in less than four days as of July 25, 2023.

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

WATCH LIVE

WATCH LIVE | Seven rookies promoted, most ministers reassigned in major Trudeau cabinet shuffle

In a major cabinet shuffle on Wednesday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promoted seven rookies to his front bench, dropped seven ministers, and reassigned the majority of cabinet roles. In a ceremony at Rideau Hall, Trudeau orchestrated one of, if not the most consequential reconfigurations to his cabinet since 2015.

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener