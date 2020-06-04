VANCOUVER -- Health officials in British Columbia have released new modelling data that reveals where the most common strains of COVID-19 circulating in the province came from.

On Thursday, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry shared what's known as genomic epidemiology, the tracing of the virus's movements that's made possible by RNA sequencing at the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.

"This is some really leading edge work," Henry said. "This is the first time that we've been able to rapidly sequence genomes to help us understand the trajectory of our pandemic in a very short period of time."

The results show that while early cases of the novel coronavirus that emerged in January and February were linked to China and Iran, those strains were successfully contained and quickly surpassed in March by what officials referred to as "European-like and Eastern Canada" strains and "Washington state-like" strains.

Henry noted that of the 2,632 test-positive infections identified in the province so far, only about 700 cases have been fully sequenced, but she said the results they've collected provide a good indication of the trajectory of the various strains.

The tracking shows how the virus was introduced into B.C., but all strains, as far we currently know, originated in Wuhan, China.

The greatest number of cases, by far, have been linked to the European and Eastern Canada strains. Officials said those cases really took off following a dental conference in Vancouver that resulted in a major outbreak of infections.

"The viruses that we were seeing that came out of that conference reflected their European origins, and they were more closely related to virus sequencing that we were seeing in Germany, Italy and France," Henry said.

There were also multiple introductions of the virus from people who carried it into B.C. from Washington state. Similar strains of the virus that came from other parts of the U.S. have been lumped in with those, which is why they are called "Washington state-like" in the tracking.

This kind of tracking works because COVID-19, like all viruses, changes over time. Dr. Henry said it doesn't mutate as quickly as influenza, but does mutate fast enough to make the genomic epidemiology tracing possible.

"We can tell where it's come from by how many changes there are in the genetic pattern, and then we share those around the world and we compare and we can see where somebody may have originated, or where the virus may have originated, that then came into British Columbia," Henry said.

Geographically, officials have found Washtington state-like strains make up almost 75 per cent of the cases identified in the Vancouver Coastal Health region that spans from Richmond up through Whistler, while the European-like and Eastern Canadian strains make up about half of the cases identified in the Fraser Health region that spans from Burnaby to Hope.

The most serious cases of COVID-19

Officials also provided an update on the most serious infections detected in B.C., the ones leading to treatment in hospitals and intensive care units as well as deaths.

The numbers show that so far, no one under the age of 40 has died from COVID-19. Six people between the ages of 40 and 59 have succumbed to the virus, as have 45 people between the ages of 60 and 79.

The vast majority of fatalities – 113 of the 166 deaths recorded so far in the province – have come from people over the age of 80.

A number of young people have been hospitalized, however. Twelve people under the age of 29 have had to be treated in hospital for their infection, including two children under the age of 10.

Those young children who were hospitalized make up about seven per cent of all kids in that age group who have caught the virus, Henry said.

Four people between the ages of 20 and 29 have been sick enough to need treatment in the ICU.

But similarly to fatal cases, most of the infections serious enough to require treated in hospital and ICUs, by far, have involved seniors.

Officials also continue to see many more men – about two-thirds of cases – hospitalized and killed by the virus.

"This is something that we've seen in many other countries," Henry said. "We've talked about the biological reason why this might be. We still don’t have all the answers to that yet."

This is a developing story. It will be updated throughout the day.

Watch an American Sign Language translation of the news conference on the provincial government's YouTube page.