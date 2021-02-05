VANCOUVER -- British Columbia has identified another 10 cases of the U.K. and South African coronavirus variants in recent days, bringing the provincial total to 28 infections.

The latest numbers were released Friday by provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry, who expressed concerns that the COVID-19 variants could cause a spike in cases.

"These variants have lead to increased transmission in some areas of the world – we see that in the U.K. and places like Portugal and Ireland – so it is very concerning for us," she said.

Henry stressed the importance of being able to "manage and prevent repeated importations of these types of variants."

British Columbia has now identified 19 cases of the U.K. variant known as B.1.1.7 and nine cases of the South African variant known as B.1.351.

Five of the U.K. variant cases and eight of the South African variant cases were acquired locally, meaning the individuals have not travelled recently.

Last week, health officials in Ontario shared new modelling that suggests the U.K. variant will likely be the dominant strain in the province by March – a troubling forecast that could force the government to reassess its approach to containing the spread.

"The new variants give us less room to relax and less room for error," Dr. Adalsteinn Brown, co-chair of the province's COVID-19 science table, said at the time.

The modelling still indicated Ontario's downward trend in cases could continue if it maintains its public health measures.

B.C. health teams are searching for variant through random sampling in areas where COVID-19 infections are increasing, targeted testing of specific demographics, and testing of every confirmed case involving a traveller who arrived in B.C. from an international destination.

This is a developing story and will be updated.