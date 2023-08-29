B.C. tribunal orders Kelowna bar to compensate drag performer

This photo shows performer Freida Whales. (Image credit: Facebook/FreidaWhalesofficial) This photo shows performer Freida Whales. (Image credit: Facebook/FreidaWhalesofficial)

Vancouver Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Vancouver Island

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Montreal

Winnipeg

Saskatoon

Regina

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Kitchener