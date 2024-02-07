B.C. to remove nicotine pouches from convenience stores

Nicotine pouches will be moving from convenience store shelves to behind the pharmacy counter in B.C., Premier David Eby announced Wednesday.

The new regulations are aimed at preventing minors from easily purchasing the addictive product, he said.

“Whether we're talking about it in cigarettes, vapes or in other products, we don't want our kids to get hooked on nicotine and have a dependence on nicotine for their entire lives,” Eby said at a news conference.

The product being targeted is Zonnic, sold by Imperial Tobacco Canada, which are flavoured oral pouches that contain four milligrams of nicotine.

“This is a product that should not be available to kids, should not be used by kids, and should only be used by adults who are trying to stop smoking,” Eby said.

Zonnic does not fall under Health Canada regulations for nicotine products, Eby explained, meaning anyone, including children, can buy the product directly off the shelf.

While the federal government is working on closing the loophole that allows minors to buy Zonnic, Eby said “we're taking the steps we can to put the highest barrier in place to prevent young people from purchasing this product.”

Namely, making Zonnic available only behind the pharmacy counter.

“So a kid that wants to buy it can't just grab it off the shelf and pick it up at the cashier at the local convenience store. They have to go to the pharmacy counter, they have to have that engagement with the pharmacist, and that is a barrier we hope will prevent young people from coming into contact with these addictive products,” Eby continued.

