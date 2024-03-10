VANCOUVER
Vancouver

    • B.C. to provide CAR T-cell therapy to leukemia, lymphoma patients

    In this photo taken March 21, 2017, a nurse reaches for blood samples taken from a patient receiving a kind of immunotherapy known as CAR-T cell therapy at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson) In this photo taken March 21, 2017, a nurse reaches for blood samples taken from a patient receiving a kind of immunotherapy known as CAR-T cell therapy at the Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
    Share

    Up to 25 cancer patients in B.C. will soon have access to a form of immunotherapy officials described as a “miracle of modern science and medicine.”

    In a Sunday news conference Premier David Eby and Health Minister Adrian Dix announce that 20 adults and five children with some forms or leukemia and lymphoma will be eligible to access chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy in Vancouver – something that was previously only available through clinical trials or by travelling out of province.

    The therapy, essentially, uses a patient’s own T-cells to identify and target cancer cells. It is used when chemotherapy and radiation have not been effective, officials explained.

    A mother whose son was diagnosed with leukemia at two years old spoke at the news conference, saying a clinical trail was life-saving for her son.

    Recruitment and referral began in January. The first treatment is scheduled for this month, officials said, funding this treatment will cost $14.3 million in the first year.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    How to watch the 2024 Oscars in Canada

    Some of the world's biggest actors and musicians will be attending Hollywood's most anticipated event this Sunday. Here's how you can watch the Oscars live.

    Why you should stop texting your kids at school

    Parents are distressingly aware of the distractions and the mental health issues associated with smartphones and social media. But teachers say parents might not realize how much those struggles play out at school.

    'Oppenheimer' set to overpower at the Oscars Sunday night

    When Hollywood gathers for the 96th Academy Awards on Sunday, the blockbuster biopic is widely expected to overpower all competition — including its release-date companion, "Barbie" — at an election-year Oscars that could turn into a coronation for Christopher Nolan.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Vancouver Island

    Lethbridge

    Winnipeg

    Saskatoon

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    Northern Ontario

    N.L.

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News