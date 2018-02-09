

CTV Vancouver





The British Columbia government has announced it will move Family Day to the third week of February so that it aligns with other Canadian provinces.

"Moving Family Day is the right thing to do for businesses small and large, and is better for families who may be spread out across the country," Premier John Horgan said. "This gives families an opportunity to schedule and spend more time with loved ones from other provinces."

As of 2019, Family Day will fall on the third Monday of the month. That's when Alberta, New Brunswick, Ontario, Saskatchewan and the United States celebrate their Family Days.

B.C. is currently the only Canadian province that observes the holiday on the second Monday of February.

Businesses welcomed the change Friday, saying the current date of the holiday is costing them.

"The misalignment of Family Day causes inconvenience, increased costs, and lost opportunity for businesses of all sizes and in various industries," Surrey Board of Trade CEO Anita Huberman said in a statement.

"The economic benefit from this change will greatly assist our members, and especially small- and medium-sized businesses, across the province."

The date change comes amid pressure from some British Columbians who argue the discrepancy means the meaning of the holiday is lost for residents who work for federal companies or do business across the country.

More than 20,000 people have added their names to a Change.org petition asking the province to make the change.

In February 2017, Green Party Leader Andrew Weaver introduced Bill M204 – Family Day Amendment Act, asking the government to move the holiday to the third week of February.

The province's former Liberal government passed the original Family Day Act in 2012, turning the second Monday of the month into a statutory holiday.

B.C.'s first Family Day was on Feb. 11, 2013.