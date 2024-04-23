B.C. to increase local milk production with $25-million factory investment

The British Columbia government is spending up to $25 million toward the construction of a milk production plant aimed at boosting the supply of locally sourced food products.

The province says in a statement that the expansion to Vitalus Nutrition's plant in Abbotsford, B.C., will begin construction this summer and will increase local milk production by 50 per cent, to 1.4 billion litres annually.

The province says the project will boost local production for dairy products such as butter, which is currently required to be shipped from Eastern Canada to satiate local demand.

It says this will also create up to 100 more jobs at the site.

B.C. Premier David Eby says in a statement that recent “climate disasters,” including the November 2021 atmospheric river event, elevated food prices and showed that the province “must produce more food here.”

The province says the new milk production plant expansion will also anchor B.C.'s new industrial development blueprint, which aims to focus on “growing clean energy and sustainable industries.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 23, 2024.