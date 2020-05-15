VANCOUVER -- B.C. will get another update on how many new test-positive cases have been recorded in the province, but it won't be through a live briefing.

While provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix typically give live updates to outline new cases, Friday's cases are usually released through a written statement.

But Henry will be at news briefing earlier in the day with the premier and education minister to discuss plans to reopen B.C. schools for in-class instruction.

In Thursday's update, Henry announced three more people had died from COVID-19 in B.C. and 15 more people had tested positive for the virus. Since the outbreak began, 2,392 people have tested positive in the province.

It's expected Friday's statement will be released in the afternoon.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.