B.C. to become first province in Canada to mandate nurse-to-patient ratios
In what's being touted as a Canadian first, B.C. will introduce mandatory nurse-to-patient ratios throughout the province's health-care system.
The move was announced Tuesday by Premier David Eby and Health Minister Adrian Dix at a news conference releasing the details of a tentative collective agreement that will impact the province's 51,500 registered, psychiatric and licensed practical nurses.
"This new staffing model will transform the way people are cared for by nurses as they will spend more dedicated time with patients," Eby said in a statement.
The BC Nurses' Union said the announcement was a welcome one, noting standards for nurse-to-patient ratios is something it has long advocated for.
"BCNU has been calling for nurse-patient ratios for more than two decades and believes they increase quality of care and decrease patient mortality," said Jim Gould, the union's interim CEO.
A timeline for implementation was not provided but ratios will be set for nurses in community-based practice, hospitals, and long-term care.
In critical care settings, the proposed ratios are 1:1 for ventilated patients and 1:2 for non-ventilated patients. In mental health and high-acuity units, the ratio prosed is also 1:2. For other inpatient units and palliative care settings, the ratio is 1:4, and in rehab units it is 1:5. These ratios, the Health Ministry told CTV News are "proposed and subject to change."
Settings for which no ratio has yet been proposed include operating rooms, emergency departments, and outpatient clinics.
Acknowledging significant and ongoing challenges recruiting and retaining health-care workers, the announcement says that efforts to find the number of nurses required to achieve these ratios will be ramped up nationally and internationally – supported by $750 million in new funding over the next three years.
The union also said the hope is that these new standards will help attract workers to British Columbia.
"We believe today's announcement will encourage the levels of recruitment and retention necessary to significantly improve the current working conditions for nurses and quality of care for patients in this province," BCNU President Aman Gewal said in a media release.
"Nurse-patient ratios will result in better patient outcomes, better working conditions for nurses and will have a positive impact on our nurse recruitment and retention strategies making B.C. the best place in North America to work as a nurse.”
Vancouver Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Donald Trump pleads not guilty to 34 felony charges
Former U.S. president Donald Trump pleaded not guilty Tuesday to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records arising from a hush money payment to a porn actor during his 2016 campaign, according to two law enforcement officials familiar with the matter.
Who is Stormy Daniels and what did she say happened with Trump?
Stormy Daniels featured prominently in a Manhattan grand jury's investigation of Donald Trump. The porn star said they had a sexual encounter in 2006, a year after he married his current wife Melania and more than a decade before the businessman-turned-politician became U.S. president.
24 Sussex Drive closed as rodent carcasses fill the walls and attic: documents
After years of warnings that the prime minister's official residence was in 'critical condition,' documents show that a severe rodent problem played a role in the closure of 24 Sussex Drive.
Many Canadians can hold off on getting another COVID booster for now: NACI
The latest WHO guidelines say most low-risk, vaccinated and boosted people can hold off on getting another COVID-19 booster for now, and health officials in Canada agree.
Defamation case against 'Freedom Convoy' lawyer resolved outside court, firm says
A lobbying firm that filed a defamation lawsuit against a lawyer who represented 'Freedom Convoy' organizers during a public inquiry says the case has been resolved out of court.
What's happening with Canada's baby formula shortage and what parents should do
Canada's baby formula supply problems continue, leaving many parents and caregivers with questions - including what they should do.
'Pretty surreal': Vancouver Island man wins historic $55M lottery jackpot
A Vancouver Island man is $55 million richer after claiming a historic Lotto Max jackpot prize that was drawn more than a month ago.
Personality tops financial income for dating preferences, new study finds
An international study looked at how the importance of economic factors such as income has changed when it comes to dating, compared to personality.
Bill C-11: Here's where the government's online streaming legislation stands
The Liberals have spent years trying to pass online streaming legislation and now the current iteration, known as Bill C-11, is on the precipice of passing. Here's a comprehensive explainer outlining everything you need to know about how Bill C-11 got to this point, how the legislation has evolved over successive studies, and what may be ahead.
Vancouver Island
-
'Pretty surreal': Vancouver Island man wins historic $55M lottery jackpot
A Vancouver Island man is $55 million richer after claiming a historic Lotto Max jackpot prize that was drawn more than a month ago.
-
'Pick yourself up and keep going': Comox Valley father, 2 sons escape trailer fire
A father and his two young sons are safe after fleeing a burning trailer in Courtenay on Tuesday morning. Eric Malley says he could smell smoke shortly after 6 a.m. and quickly realized he was going to have trouble exiting the trailer.
-
No injuries reported after fires at Victoria General Hospital
No injuries were reported after a pair of fires broke out at Victoria General Hospital on Tuesday morning.
Calgary
-
'How long do I have to live?' Stabbing victim recounts random attack, man charged
Shane Walsh had just finished an appointment in downtown Calgary early Monday afternoon when he says a man, whom he didn't know, ran at him from behind and stabbed him several times.
-
Alberta hiring 100 more police officers to boost transit safety, battle violent crime
Alberta's provincial government will be announcing new measures to tackle transit safety and violent crime.
-
Calgary real estate agent's licences revoked for misleading customers and fraud
A Calgary real estate agent, who was suspended on suspicion of illegal activity more than two years ago, has now had their licences revoked by the Real Estate Council of Alberta (RECA).
Edmonton
-
Woman rescued from Safeway ceiling after she lit 2 fires: EPS
A Safeway store on Whyte Avenue was evacuated on Tuesday morning after a person lit two small fires in the store's ceiling.
-
Longtime Edmonton comic store announces closure
A long-standing comic book and collectibles store in Edmonton is shutting down. The management of Wizard's Comics announced the end of a 25-year run on Monday.
-
Alberta summer gas prices likely won't surpass last year's $1.90 peak: expert
While gas prices surged to almost $1.90 per litre last summer in the Edmonton area, an industry expert thinks prices will likely remain lower this year as global oil prices stabilize.
Toronto
-
This transit rider was attacked at a Toronto subway station in 2021. Now, he's telling his story
A Toronto transit rider is speaking out after suffering an alleged assault at St. Clair subway station in October 2021 in an effort to highlight what he's identified as a lack of accountability within the TTC's incident reporting mechanisms.
-
Toronto family set to be deported from Canada on Wednesday begs for clarity
The Tamayo family says they don’t know where they went wrong while applying for asylum status, and with their deportation scheduled for Wednesday, they fear they may never find out.
-
Ontario drivers who try to bypass snowplows on highways could face up to $1K fine
The Ontario government is proposing legislation that would prohibit most drivers from overtaking a slow-moving snow plow on a highway.
Montreal
-
Romanian family's dream of life in Canada ended tragically in waters off Akwesasne
A Romanian family who had hoped to build a life near Toronto with their two Canadian-born children saw their dreams end tragically in the frigid waters off Akwesasne, Que., after fleeing a deportation order.
-
Quebec calls on SAAQ to put the brakes on facial recognition project 'until further notice'
After the troubled launch of its new online portal, Transport Minister Genevieve Guilbualt is calling on the automobile insurance board to put the brakes on a facial recognition project.
-
Celine Dion lists riverfront mansion in Laval for $2.4M
Celine Dion is selling a multi-million dollar mansion on a riverside property in Laval. The 16-room home owned by the iconic Quebecois singer could be yours for just under $2.4 million.
Winnipeg
-
Indigenous woman's body found in Winnipeg landfill: police
Winnipeg police say the body of an Indigenous mother of four has been found in a city landfill.
-
'I think visibility matters': All Jets' players planning to wear Pride jerseys
A day after the Winnipeg Jets announced plans for the team's Pride Night, the team confirmed all players will be wearing the Pride jerseys in warmup.
-
At a crossroad': Canada's police chiefs request urgent meeting with premiers
The Canadian Association of Chiefs of Police has requested an urgent meeting with Canada's premiers to discuss bail reform and the recent killings of officers.
Saskatoon
-
Prince Albert man in serious condition after police use Taser, baton and pepper spray during arrest
Saskatchewan's police watchdog is investigating after a 40-year-old man was left in serious condition following a Prince Albert Police Service arrest.
-
A fight, five quarterbacks, and a rookie Ray Elgaard; Rare footage of a decades-old Rider training camp
Rider training camps are always competitive, as players battle hard for jobs and future stars begin to emerge.
-
Sask. children's advocate decries lack of oversight of children placed in long-term care
Saskatchewan’s children’s advocate is calling for changes to a program that places children under the long-term care of family members, or someone close to them.
Regina
-
Court hears Chelsea Whitby's interview with police the day after her arrest
Chelsea Whitby, 27, sat in the prisoner’s box as she watched back her interview with police the day after she was arrested and charged with manslaughter in her 18-month-old son’s death.
-
Voting now open for CAA Saskatchewan's 'Worst Roads' campaign
As the spring thaw rapidly approaches, drivers are getting reminders of the road hazards that lie beneath the snow and ice.
-
Sask. officially announces end to mandatory masking in health facilities, vaccination app
The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is officially moving back to routine infection prevention, which includes optional masking.
Atlantic
-
Re-elected P.E.I. premier King promises to seek input from shrunken opposition
P.E.I. Premier Dennis King's decision to go to the polls early paid off with a massive win for his Progressive Conservatives on Monday night.
-
Weather alerts issued in Maritimes ahead of icy Wednesday night into Thursday morning
Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for southern/central New Brunswick and a special weather statement for western/northern mainland Nova Scotia.
-
'It’s hard on the pocketbook': N.S. gas prices increase after interrupter clause invoked
Motorists in Nova Scotia are paying more at the pumps for regular self-serve gasoline Tuesday after the province's Utility and Review Board invoked its interrupter clause.
London
-
Council pauses police board appointment for a revote— but will anything change?
A pre-emotive motion by Mayor Josh Morgan and a pair of councillors headed off one divisive debate — but has prompted another.
-
London police find ‘potentially hazardous materials’ at disturbance call
London police found ‘potentially hazardous materials and equipment’ inside a home on Commissioners Road Tuesday while making an arrest in a drug and weapons investigation.
-
Some CAMI plant workers in Ingersoll are struggling to make ends meet. Here’s why:
A program to help support CAMI workers during slow-downs is stalling, leaving some struggling to make ends meet and others stepping up to help.
Northern Ontario
-
Donald Trump pleads not guilty to 34 felony charges
Former U.S. president Donald Trump pleaded not guilty Tuesday to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records arising from a hush money payment to a porn actor during his 2016 campaign, according to two law enforcement officials familiar with the matter.
-
Wanted federal offender known to frequent these Ontario cities
A Canada-wide warrant has been issued for a 60-year-old man who is accused of breaching his statutory release.
-
A look at northern Ont.’s biggest spenders in last year’s municipal election
The deadline for candidates in last year’s municipal election to file financial statements has passed, giving voters an idea of how much political hopefuls spent on their race for office.
Kitchener
-
Prison sentence for man who killed Bradley Pogue in 2018
The man found guilty of second-degree murder in the shooting death of Bradley Pogue learned his fate in a Kitchener courthouse Tuesday.
-
Fatal collision on Bridge Street East under investigation
A 50-year-old Kitchener man has died after an early morning collision on Bridge Street East where Kitchener meets Woolwich Township
-
Thousands on waitlist for childcare spaces in Waterloo region
The demand for child care is hitting new heights in Waterloo region with more than 7,200 children on a waitlist for licensed spaces.