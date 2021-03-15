VICTORIA -- B.C. provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry says she's working with faith leaders on plans to safely resume in-person religious services.

Henry says more information will be out next week on outdoor gatherings in small numbers allowed for Easter and Passover, and more details will be out soon for the gradual resumption of indoor services for all faith groups.

Over the last three days, B.C. has recorded 1,506 of COVID-19 and 10 more deaths, pushing the death toll over 14,000.

Health Minister Adrian Dix says three long-term care facilities are currently experiencing outbreaks, down from 42 just two months ago -- a clear signal that vaccines are making a difference.

B.C. has so far administered more than 409,000 doses of vaccine.

The province says the rollout of Oxford-AstraZeneca's vaccine is on the way and the first 60,000 doses will be used to vaccinate workers in vulnerable sectors such as food processing and agricultural operations.

